More new shows for autumn and new year revealed for Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre
They are:
Counting Sheeps – Tuesday August 26 and Wednesday August 27
Two sheep think they know everything about sleep. They’re experts in the field. But tonight, they’re wide awake. Snuggle up and join them on a journey through the joys and frustrations of everything bedtime.
A touching, musical adventure from The Herd, filled with sensory play, for 0 to three-year-olds and their grown-ups.
Kailey – Tuesday September 23
Who cares for you when your parent is in prison? Set in Bradford, the comedy-drama follows 18-year-old Kailey Spence as she navigates life alone.
Inspired by real life events, this comical and honest piece of new writing poignantly highlights the reality of society’s forgotten young people.
Birdwatching – Monday November 3
Directed by the Stephen Joseph’s associate director Chantell Walker for Black Bright Theatre and a hit at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe, Birdwatching is a folk horror about the female experience.
Amelia, Poppy and Lauren are wild camping in a Northumberland forest. As the woods darken and tensions flare, a watchful presence takes hold over the camp. A boiling pot of paranoia, superstition and adolescent insecurity that hangs on a chilling question: who is watching who?
Flamenco Origenes – Saturday November 8
Lourdes Fernández and her company take audiences on an epic adventure spanning multiple continents and hundreds of years to discover more about the beautifully rich art which we have come to know as flamenco.
Kevin Quantum: Unbelievable Magic for Non-Believers – Tuesday November 18
Sceptical? Don’t believe in magic? Good. Kevin Quantum is here to below your mind right open. Trained by Penn and Teller, expect big gasps and raw, unfiltered magic from a world-class showman.
Count Magnus – Two Ghost Stories by MR James – Friday December 12
Christmas tales of terror from the master himself, MR James, told by atmospheric candlelight by Robert Lloyd Parry – this year, it’s Count Magnus and Number 13.
Hammonds Band – Sunday January 11
The annual visit from one of the country’s premier brass bands.
Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.