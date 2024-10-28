More new shows for early next year are unveiled for Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Rod Stewart Songbook Theatre Show is the ultimate homage to the star and features Pete McCall

More new visiting shows Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre have been announced for next year.

They are:

Last Rites – February 8: one man has twenty-four hours to perform his father’s funeral rites. Theintimate, final ceremony brings to life a rich tapestry of shared memories and a complex relationship cut short by death. A powerful journey of love, loss, and what it means to be a parent from award-winning theatre company Ad Infinitum.

Miles Jupp: On I Bang – February 17: Since Miles’ last tour finished at the London Palladium in 2017, he has suffered a brain seizure, leading to the discovery of a tumour the size of a cherry tomato needing major neurosurgery. On I Bang is a tale about surprise, fear, luck, love and qualified medical practitioners.

Lonnie Donegan – The Stories – May 17: award-winning songwriter and star of The Voice UK Peter Donegan and his older brother Anthony present a unique evening of songs and stories about their father ‘the King of Skiffle’Lonnie Donegan. This is a unique glimpse into life growing up with a musical legend.

Closure? – June 6: a one-act comedy performance lecture that follows Lydia De La Murrãy on her journey of self-discovery through analysing all her past relationships.

The Carpenters Experience – June 7: one of the UK’s leading Carpenters show, featuring the amazing voice of Maggie Nestor and eight top-class musicians, captures the sights and sounds of the talents of Richard and Karen Carpenter. Expect hits like We’ve Only Just Begun, Top of the World, Rainy Days and Mondays, Solitaire, Goodbye to Love, andPlease Mr Postman.

The shows join others already on sale for the first half of next year:

The Picture of Dorian Gray – April 8: adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s haunting story of evil, debauchery and scandal, featuring unique puppets created for the show and an original soundtrack.

Toxic – April 24: hotly-anticipated new show from award-winning theatre-maker Nathaniel J Hall celebrating the survival and resilience of the queer spirit.

Daniel Bye: Imaginary Friends – May 13: welcome to the warped mirror world of award-winning writer-performer Daniel Bye’s first solo show for seven years. After a personal tragedy, a floundering TV comic starts listening to the wrong voices in his head. They’re terrible people, and he knows it – but the ideas they’re coming up with for his failing show are terrific.

The Rod Stewart Songbook Theatre Show – May 23: ultimate homage to the star features Pete McCall with his live band. The show features unforgettable hits including Sailing, Maggie May, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy and Some Guys Have All The Luck.

Tavaziva Dance: Greed – June 3: Tavaziva Dance returns with a dynamic, powerful and exhilarating dance piece accompanied by a stimulating and infectious soundtrack.

Tickets for all show are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com