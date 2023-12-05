More shows for spring and summer revealed at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

More new visiting shows for the spring and early summer at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre have been revealed.

With more than 300 million records sold, Sir Elton John is the most successful singer-songwriter of his generation. The tribute show brings young Elton back to the stage at his energetic best

The shows are:

Self-Raising, Tuesday February 20 and Wednesday February 21

"It starts with a secret, but this one's different, this one's mine.” Award-winning Artistic director of Graeae Jenny Sealey has spent a lifetime championing stories by Deaf and disabled artists.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now she takes to the stage to tell her own story. Unravelling the past and facing the future, Self-Raising is a blisteringly honest, laugh-out-loud one-woman show about growing up deaf in a family with secrets.

Queer Spaces: Live! Thursday February 22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presented by Roots, in association with the Stephen Joseph and York Theatre Royal.

York’s Toffs nightclub on a Sunday night; London’s Royal Vauxhall Tavern; the house-share after a bad break-up; virtually all of Brighton; countless bookshops.

When writing about queer sanctuaries, these were novelist Natasha Bell’s choices.

Inspired by Natasha’s blog, Roots has invited Yorkshire artists to share their stories for a one-off celebration of queer lives that is joyful and real.

The Light House by Alys Williams: Thursday February 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tender, funny and defiantly hopeful, The Light House is a real life story of falling in love and staying in love, even when the lights go out and you're lost in the dark.

Henry Normal: Everything and More: Thursday April 25

Poet, writer and producer – he co-created the Royle Family and co-wrote the first series, and has worked extensively with Steve Coogan – Henry says: “I usually pick a topic for each tour.

In this new show I’m concentrating on everything. Jokes, poems and stories, digging deep into the subject of every single thing in the universe and beyond.”

Frozen Light: The Bar at the Edge of Time: Tuesday April 30

Leave the hours, minutes, and seconds behind, step across the threshold and meet the bar's maestro mixologists, crooners, and hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A multi-sensory spectacular for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

DNA: from Wednesday May to Saturday May 11

So there’s this group of teenagers and they’ve done something bad – really bad – and now they’re panicking and desperately trying to cover it up.

But when they find that the cover-up is actually bringing them together in their need to be a part of something more, maybe it isn’t all so bad after all.

Dennis Kelly's dark comedy is the inaugural production from the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Young Company. Come and see the next generation of acting talent.

Making Waves Saturday May 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York Dance Space and partners bring an evening of dance. Professional artists – including BBC Young Dance finalist Maiya Leek and Yorkshire-based dance company Northern Rascals – and community groups will showcase brand new dance work, each accompanied by original music composed by North Yorkshire Composer Wilfred Kimber.

Richard Herring: Can I Have My Ball Back? Thursday May 23

In 2021 Richard went to his GP to find out why his right testicle seemed to be growing bigger. It turned out that he had testicular cancer and one month later he was lying in hospital waiting to have his murderous testicle removed. Would he survive? (No spoilers).

Tony Skingle: The Best of the Elvis '68 Comeback Special Sunday May 26

Tony returns to the Round with the show that sold out last year, bringing together sections of the '68 Comeback Special and the Vegas years, all performed in his own unique way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony is one of the UK’s best Elvis tribute acts, based in Scarborough and performing all over the world.

There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly: Tuesday May 28

I don’t know why she swallowed a fly ... But The People’s Theatre Company does. And now you can too as they bring this much-loved story to life with live action, animation and puppetry.

Seriously Collins – A Tribute To Phil Collins and Genesis Saturday June 1

Get ready to be transported back in time to relive the legendary hits of Phil Collins and Genesis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seriously Collins is not just a tribute show; it's an electrifying journey through the music that has touched hearts and defined an era.

Alfie Moore: A Face for Radio Friday June 14 and Saturday June 15

Thirty years of shift-work and being punched in the face, had left ‘Fair Cop’ Alfie with a ‘face for radio’: a face not so much ‘lived in’ as inhabited by squatters with little regard to property maintenance.

A surprising career shift turned middle-aged Alfie from street cop to BBC radio star. But when TV fame beckoned could he grasp it or was he past it?

The Elton John Show: Saturday June 22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 300 million records sold, Sir Elton John is the most successful singer-songwriter of his generation. This tribute show brings young Elton back to the stage at his energetic best.