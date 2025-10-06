Murder musical revealed as new season opener at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre - plus more visiting shows

Martin Carthy and Eliza Carthy play the Stephen Joseph Theatre in February

The Stephen Joseph Theatre has announced its first production for next year, alongside four new visiting shows.

The Scarborough theatre will kick off a programme of in-house productions with a hilarious fast-paced musical whodunit.

Murder for Two – from Saturday March 28 until Saturday April 18

A madcap murder mystery with a twist. Two actors play 13 characters … and the piano. They put the laughter into manslaughter!

When famous novelist Arthur Whitney is found dead at his birthday party, it’s time to call in the detectives.

The only problem is, they’re out of town. Enter Officer Marcus Moscowicz, a neighbourhood cop who dreams of climbing the ranks. With the clock ticking, it’s up to Marcus to prove his super sleuthing skills and solve the crime before the real detective arrives.

This award-winning Broadway show is gloriously silly, devilishly clever and fantastically funny. Book and music are by Joe Kinosian, with book and lyrics by Kellen Blair. The director is Caroline Leslie.

The Stephen Joseph’s new visiting shows are:

The Em Show: Tales from a Little Laughing Lesbian – Friday February 13

One-woman show packed with stand-up, improv, and clowning, all delivered with Em Stroud’s signature energy and joy.

From therapy to parenting, marriage to motorbikes, no topic is off-limits in this journey of self-discovery.

Uplifting, bold, and wildly funny.

Martin Carthy and Eliza Carthy – Saturday February 21

Martin and his daughter Eliza are true national treasures. At 84, Martin became the oldest artist ever to be nominated for a Mercury Music Prize.

He’s a legendary ballad singer and guitarist who has influenced generations of artists, including Bob Dylan and Paul Simon.

Eliza has been nominated twice for the Mercury Music Prize and is a multiple award-winner at the BBC Radio Two Folk awards.

Together, they’ll perform an eclectic range of songs and tunes from their vast family repertoire, drawing from the traditional canon as well as selections from a more contemporary songbook.

In this duo format, each artist showcases their unique individual musical talents, as well as highlighting their symbiotic bond, with instinctive and sensitive arrangements and accompaniment for each other.

Night and Day: Sam Jewison sings Cole Porter – Saturday March 7

Appearing fresh from New York’s Lincoln Center, the singer and pianist casts his acclaimed interpretation over evergreen songs that have come to define the Great American Songbook.

I’ve Got You Under My Skin, Night and Day, I Concentrate on You and Just One of Those Things feature alongside other reimagined highlights from Porter’s trailblazing musicals, including High Society, Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate.

The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists – Thursday April 16

Townsend Theatre Company presents a one-person version of the classic novel by Robert Tressell featuring projection, political conjuring tricks, live music and song.

The enduring and absorbing classic story of a year in the life of a group of Edwardian painters and decorators is brought to life by Neil Gore using his extensive knowledge of the book and the play, having performed it in many versions over 40 years.

The new shows go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday October 8.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com