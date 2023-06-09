Musical play Blonde Bombshells of 1943 on way to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Three powerhouse producing theatres are teaming up to present a sensational new production of Alan Plater’s warm and witty musical play, Blonde Bombshells of 1943

Following the success of 2021’s Home I’m Darling and last year’s Brief Encounter, the Octagon Theatre Bolton, the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, and Theatre by the Lake, Keswick, are excited to take audiences back to the swinging 40s in this glorious production, directed by Zoë Waterman.

The show has opened at the Octagon Theatre Bolton where it runs until Saturday July 1.

It will then transfer to Theatre by the Lake and will run from Wednesday July 5 to Saturday July 29.

It comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Wednesday August 2 and runs until Saturday August 26.

The cast of eight actor-musicians comprises Verity Bajoria, Lauren Chinery, Georgina Field, Stacey Ghent, Rory Gradon, Sarah Groarke, Alice McKenna and Gleanne Purcell-Brown.

The Blonde Bombshells, the most glamorous all-girl swing band in the North, loses members every time it plays a GI camp.

Now there’s an important BBC job in the offing and Betty needs to find new musicians fas,

This lively and lavish musical play is filled with live swing performances of 1940s classics including Glenn Miller, The Andrews Sisters, George Formby, Fats Waller and more, taking audiences on a wonderful journey back to a bygone era.

The creative team includes Jessica Curtis, designer; Greg Last, musical director; Richard G Jones, lighting designer; Chris Bogg, sound designer; Sundeep Saini, movement director; Howard Gray, orchestrations; Sarah Hughes, casting director, and Ryan McVeigh, assistant director.

Director Zoë Waterman said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be directing Blonde Bombshells of 1943.

"We have got a glorious and terribly talented cast; it is such a privilege to work with performers who are not only stunning actors but also phenomenal musicians.

“I can’t wait to get into rehearsals and start bringing the characters to life and weaving the music through the show.

"It is always a joy to make work that celebrates women, and this is no exception – full of hilarious, practical, strong characters who make do and mend as the time dictates and manage to pull an all-singing, all-dancing performance out of the jaws of an air raid.”

Alan Plater was also a TV scriptwriter who worked on police series Z Cars and Softly, Softly and sitcom Oh No, It’s Selwyn Froggitt.

