New Christmas show from Scarborough's Beach Hut theatre company - where you can see it

Beach Hut theatre company presents Beetles and Baubles by Paul Beck at Scarborough Library from November 30 to December 4

The Beetle Society has called a special Christmas election but competition is fierce to become president.

What dirty tricks are the contestants willing to play?

Writer Paul Beck said: "Chrissy desperately wants to become president. But the odds are against her and only her loyal assistant Mandy can help.

"With all the chaos the evening brings, will Chrissy be able to win the hearts of the judges? Or is it actually Mandy's heart she needs to think about? Will the narrow-minded bullies win? Or will it be ‘happy ever after’ for Chrissy and Mandy?’

Director John Pattison said, ‘We want to bring some Christmas cheer and laughter to audiences this year, especially after the tough times we’ve all been through. Please come along and enjoy an evening of comedy and escapism.

Beetles a Baubles stars Beach Hut regulars Marie Wood and Josephine Pimm, supported by Kate Woodward-Hay, Steven Wilkin, Tom Booth, Alison Watt, Chris Fairchild and Darren Foster. Jade Nadon is co-director alongside John Pattison.

Writer Paul Beck has previously written The Lonely Path for Beach Hut Theatre, a ghostly tale set on the Yorkshire Coast, which was performed to great success in 2019.

Alison Watt, artistic director at Beach Hut Theatre Company has acted as dramaturg. Alison has written for Soho Theatre, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Hull Truck and EastEnders; she is also an award-winning dramaturge, having won the 2016 Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Olwen Wymark Theatre Encouragement Award.

Director John Pattison, associate director and musical director at Beach Hut Theatre Company, has written musicals in the past with Alan Ayckbourn and John Godber and has composed scores for many of Ayckbourn’s West End productions and worked as musical director at the Royal National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Directed by John Pattison Beetles & Baubles runs at Scarborough Library Theatre at 7.30pm from Tuesday November 30 to Saturday December 4 with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.