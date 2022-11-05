“The Pirates of Christmas Island” is a jovial musical about Pirate Queens throughout history with a collection of swash-buckling songs about courage and teamwork that are sure to entertain.

She Productions will be touring East Riding libraries with their musical, hoping to inspire festive cheer throughout December while also helping children learn about the importance of our environment.

Kimberley Harston, librarian, said: “We are thrilled to have She Productions back in our libraries this Christmas with another of their fabulous shows.

Get into the festive spirit with the new ‘The Pirates of Christmas Island’ production!

“There is no doubt they will inspire the festive spirit with their energy and enthusiasm, and we are especially pleased to be helping to share such an important message about protecting our planet.”

Recommended for children aged four and above, the musical will be touring East Riding Libraries from December 1-24.