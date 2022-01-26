New play about comedian Frankie Howerd's forbidden love for long-standing partner Dennis Heymer is on way to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Howerd’s End is written by Mark Farrelly and directed by Joe Harmston. Frankie Howerd is played by Simon Cartwright, and Dennis Heymer by Mark Farrelly

Mark Farrelly's play explores the relationship which started in the 195os and lasted until Frankie's death in 1992. It also affords a glorious opportunity to encounter Frankie in full-flight stand-up mode.

Packed with laughter, but unafraid of truth, Howerd's End portrays two humans' journey through closeness, love, grief, and all the other things that make life worth living.

Frankie Howerd is played by Simon Cartwright, and Dennis Heymer by Mark Farrelly.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It can be seen in the McCarthy at 7.45pm on Wednesday February 23 and Thursday February 24.