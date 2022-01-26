New play about comedian Frankie Howerd's forbidden love for long-standing partner Dennis Heymer is on way to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
A new play which takes you to the heart of coemdian Frankie Howard's love affair with long-staning partner and Dennis Heymer is coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 10:16 am
Mark Farrelly's play explores the relationship which started in the 195os and lasted until Frankie's death in 1992. It also affords a glorious opportunity to encounter Frankie in full-flight stand-up mode.
Packed with laughter, but unafraid of truth, Howerd's End portrays two humans' journey through closeness, love, grief, and all the other things that make life worth living.
Frankie Howerd is played by Simon Cartwright, and Dennis Heymer by Mark Farrelly.
It can be seen in the McCarthy at 7.45pm on Wednesday February 23 and Thursday February 24.
Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com