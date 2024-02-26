New play about Socialist newspaper The Clarion heads to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Writer Neil Gore said: “Behold Ye Ramblers has themes within it that are relevant today, in that at the time The Clarion was first published in 1892, the majority of the population were living in a very tight economy with low wages and appalling working and living conditions.

Behold Ye Ramblers is the latest show from theatre company Townsend Theatre Productions, which has the Stephen Joseph with shows including The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists.

Working with the Society for the Study of Social History and the Clarion Cyclists, the new production continues Townsend Theatre’s focus on narratives that highlight working-class histories and workplace experiences.

Written by Neil Gore, who also wrote the music and lyrics, it’s directed by Louise Townsend. It’s performed by Neil Gore.

From the voices of ramblers and campaigners to the songs and poetry inspired by past and current struggles, Behold Ye Ramblers is about the rise of The Clarion newspaper and the organisations formed by its readership.

At its height The Clarion regularly sold between 30,000 and 70,000 copies a week and was popular because of its informal and accessible approach with features on poverty and workplace exploitation mixed with a range of stories, jokes and verses; it had a huge influence upon public opinion.

Behold Ye Ramblers traces the founding of The Clarion by Robert Blatchford; the persuasive power of its journalism demonstrated by the conversion of ‘Daisy’ Greville, the Countess of Warwick, to Socialism; the development by Julia Dawson of the many Clarion Vans that toured the nation to promote Socialism; and, the inspirational leader of Sheffield’s Clarion Ramblers, GHB Ward.

Writer Neil Gore says: “Behold Ye Ramblers has themes within it that are relevant today, in that at the time The Clarion was first published in 1892, the majority of the population were living in a very tight economy with low wages and appalling working and living conditions.

“These themes will resonate with many working and living in our current regime of austerity with a cost-of-living crisis, where wages and working conditions are squeezed and where many struggle for the basic necessities of life amid spiralling rises in the cost of living and housing.

"Another important aspect of the Clarion movement was the dream of a better life for all through promotion of various cultural, social and leisure activities by way of an offer of a complete way of life away from workplace toil and crowded living conditions: a work/life balance important for people today.”

Director Louise Townsend said: “The production aims to reflect those changing times through the use of some hard-hitting songs from the time from such great writers as William Morris and Edward Carpenter, and projection of early photographic images of people at home, at work, at play and campaigning for social, political and cultural change.”