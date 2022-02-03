New programme for Malton's Milton Rooms includes dance classes, blues line-up and comedy club

The John Doe Trio have established themselves as one of the most exciting bands on the British blues circuit

The renovation programme is nearing completion and a new website is being readied, to make finding out who is on and buying tickets even simpler and quicker.

The John Doe Trio are headlining at at the Blues Club on February 24, followed by Redfish on March 31,

Things start to hot up in April with Moondogs, Five Points Gang at the Blues Club and the Hilarity Bites Comedy Club.

The Salts Sea Shanties appear in May, followed by the legendary Fairport Convention, the Tom Killner Band at the Blues Club, Cult Figure: Kenneth Williams and an evening at the Megaslam Wrestling. Lollytops & Moptops and Snake Davis with Chris Bannister are appearing in June, along with Dust Radio at the Blues Club.

More gigs and events are being added all the time, so go to www.themiltonrooms.com for more information and to book tickets.

Meanwhile, why not ready yourself for the Queen' s Jubilee celebrations and other summer festivities by taking up dancing? Weekly beginners Ballroom and Latin dance lessons run at the Milton Rooms on Tuesday nights from 7pm to 8.30pm and cost £6.

Each week you will look at a different style and learn some basic steps for social dancing. No partner is necessary. Lessons are in a friendly social manner and the bar will be open for refreshments. The classes are taken by a fully-qualified dance teacher. For more information call Andy Grant on 07939 336315.

You can also join York Vintage Dance classes every Wednesday night, except for certain school holidays. Classes are informal and fun and you will learn a whole range of individual and partner dances.

Beginners' classes run from 7pm to 8pm, but please arrive at 6.45pm to register. The class fee is £5 and new dancers are welcome. Classes for all other dancers start at 8pm.