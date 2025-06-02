Biting Point is a new outdoor play from Hull-based Middle Child

A new outdoor play about road rage is to visit Bridlington seafront in June.

Biting Point tells the story of two people who spend their working days stuck in traffic, until an accident near the Humber Bridge turns their lives upside down.

The play immerses audiences in the characters’ world, by wearing headphones to experience dialogue, music and sound design.

Written by Sid Sagar, Biting Point is the latest show from Hull company Middle Child, who have just been announced as one of only two resident companies of the National Theatre.

Middle Child artistic director Paul Smith said: “Biting Point is a story that asks us how we can be good in a world that makes us so angry.

“It’s about finding our place in society and how the constant pressure we’re all under can turn us into people we don’t want to be.

“The world feels like a divided place right now. Biting Point aims to bring people together to reflect on how we can better channel our frustrations, acting as a warning for what can happen if we don’t.

“Sid’s beautiful writing approaches such a timely topic with real care, while the outdoor setting, original soundtrack and detailed sound design combine to create a live event which will challenge people’s perceptions of theatre.”

Biting Point is the first full-length stage play by Sid Sagar, an award-winning actor who is starring alongside Imelda Staunton in a West End production of Mrs Warren’s Profession.

Sid said: “Biting Point is driven by a desire to find goodness in a difficult and uncertain world, and I hope it will resonate with audiences.”

Performances are at 7pm on Thursday 19 and Friday 20 June.

Tickets available through Bridlington Spa at £7 each.