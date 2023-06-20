New Scarborough performance company present a new version of Alas, Poor Fred at Parcels Office

Rae Yaldren and Dan Henley in Alas, Poor Fred

The James Saunders play premiered in 1959 at Stephen Joseph’s theatre-in-the-round which was then above Scarborough Library and was directed by Stephen Joseph, Alan Ayckbourn’s mentor and after whom the Scarborough theatre is named.

“James Saunders was a sort of playful philosopher – he was even mentor to a young Tom Stoppard. Even so, when Stephen Joseph first read Alas, Poor Fred,” he seems to have panicked,” said Paul.

“He took out his black pen and basically chopped the play in half. And that cut version is the one people know today.”

Paul discovered the uncut original script while he was writing a book about Stephen Joseph. He’s been working on the never-before-seen version with actors Rae Yaldren and Dan Henley from Third Element, a new performance company.

Paul and his talented cast have promised something special. “There’s still comedy but this play is much darker. They say ‘time plays tricks’ – well so does this play. We can’t wait to put in on a stage,” said Paul.

Alas, Poor Fred is about Ethel and Ernest, an ageing couple with a dark suburban secret – years earlier, someone very close to them was chopped in half.

Rae said: “Working on Ethel has been fun. It was surprising to discover that Saunders had written such a strong female character. Also the themes feel relevant today, exploring everyday issues couples face together, while also touching on mental health. Then there’s the small issue of a secret murder.”

Dan said: “I’ve been lucky enough to work at the Stephen Joseph Theatre a few times, so I’ve got to know something about the tastes of local audiences. This play mixes up fun and darkness in a way that I know they’re going to love!’

Alas, Poor Fred’(Uncut) by James Saunders can be seen for one night at the Old Parcels Office at Scarborough Railway Station on Friday June 30 at 7.30pm. The performance will be followed by a question and answer session with the cast and director.