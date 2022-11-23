New season of shows for 2023 unveiled at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

The year kicks off with Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors (more or less) in a new adaptation by Elizabeth Godber and Nick Lane

The year kicks off with Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors (more or less) in a new adaptation by Elizabeth Godber and Nick Lane. It is a co-production with the Shakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot and will be directed by the Stephen Joseph artistic director Paul Robinson.

The play’s usual rivalry between Syracuse and Ephesus is replaced by a Yorkshire/Lancashire face-off in a madcap retelling of Shakespeare’s most bonkers farce. Expect mistaken identity, theatrical chaos and belting musical numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Comedy of Errors (more or less) can be seen from March 20 to April 15,.

Constant Companions by Ala Ayckbourn will be premiered at the Stephen Joseph Theatre next year

It’s followed by a revival of The 39 Steps, which played to packed houses at the theatre in the summer of 2018. Based on John Buchan's classic novel and Alfred Hitchcock's film, this rip-roaring comedy sees just four actors play no less than 139 roles.

A co-production with Theatre by the Lake, The 39 Steps can be seen at the SJT from June 30 to July 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Plater’s Blonde Bombshells of 1943, a co-production with the Octagon Bolton and Theatre by the Lake, is the third show of the year.

Join The Blonde Bombshells, the most glamorous all-girl swing band in the North, as they dodge Hitler’s bombs to put on the performance of their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blonde Bombshells of 1943 can be seen from August 2 to 26.

Constant Companions will be the 89th play from the theatre’s Director Emeritus Alan Ayckbourn. In the not-too-distant future humans have turned to artificial friends for companionship without compromise. Writer and director Ayckbourn weaves together the story of highflying lawyer Lorraine, lonely bachelor Don and technician Winston with characteristic humour and compassion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Constant Companions can be seen from September 7 to October 7.

Next year’s Christmas treat is a new version of Beauty and the Beast from Nick Lane, directed by Paul Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join in for the thrilling tale of Belle and The Beast as Nick Lane and the rest of the team that brought you Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol and more turn another classic fairy tale on its head. It’ll be packed full of songs, silliness and festive fun.

Beauty and the Beast can be seen from December 1 to 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

September will also bring a fundraising event with the Alan Ayckbourn, based around his 2020 show, Truth Will Out, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. The Crafty Art of Ayckbourn – September 15 to 17- will include a rehearsed reading of the show and a masterclass from Ayckbourn and two of his favourite actors for would-be theatremakers or those just needing a refresher based around his groundbreaking book,The Crafty Art of Playmaking.

Paul Robinson said: “We’ve got a whole year of great drama and comedy to raise your spirits and make you feel good about life – our programme this year is designed to send you home with a spring in your step!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for all the shows have go on sale to members of the Circle, the theatre membership scheme and are on general sale from 10am on Wednesday November 30.