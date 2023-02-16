New true crime theatre production the Makings of a Murderer comes to Scarborough Spa

Theatregoers are invited to join The Scottish Detective, David Swindle, for a chilling, thrilling, night at Scarborough Spa

True crime fans, and those with a curious mind, will be able to investigate high-profile cases that have shocked the nation.

Show producer James Taylor or Entertainers, responsible for bringing the intriguing evening to the stage, said: “It’s the circumstances and the detective’s perspective on what really went on, the early warning signs and the clues behind the Makings of a Murderer.”

What makes a serial killer tick, the tell-tale signs and what really goes on behind the scenes will be revealed during the evening.

It is an opportunity to learn about the most notorious British serial killers of all time – including Tobin, Jack the Ripper, Harold Shipman, Peter Sutcliffe and ‘killer couples’ – Fred and Rose West and the Moors Murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

“With more than 34 years as a senior detective,” said James, “David shares his unique insight into the minds of the murderers, the famous cases that were never solved, and how the murderer got away with it . . . from someone on the inside.”

David – whose ground-breaking Operation Anagram uncovered the activities of Peter Tobin – paints an often-dark picture of how these monsters come to be in this gripping first.

“Serial Killers are cunning, conniving, controlling, careful and – I hate to say it – clever,” said David. “They live apparently normal lives and get away with their crimes for years. . . until eventually detected.”

There are many theories of who Jack the Ripper – the serial killer who preyed on London’s prostitutes – may have been but he has never been identified.

Fred and Rose West lured vulnerable young women to their home in Cromwell Street, Gloucester – known as the ‘house of horrors, where they sexually abused them before killing them and burying them under the house. Their 12 victims included their daughter.

Both Ian Brady and Myra Hindley died, largely unmourned in prison.

David also looks at the connections to the local area of the most famous murder cases.