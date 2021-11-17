New version of children's favourite Wind in the Willows comes to Bridlington Spa - date and how to book tickets

The Wind in the Willows comes to the stage at Bridlington Spa next year

Their critically-acclaimed, high-energy adaptation of this much-loved story is the ultimate feel-good family experience perfect for all ages.

Jam-packed with audience participation, songs and fun for the whole family. Immersion bring a new lease of life to this classic story through their wit, energy and trademark style. Join Ratty, Mole, Badger, and of course the larger-than-life Toad.

The story follows these loveable characters as they embark on a quest climaxing in a dramatic battle to save their beloved home from the tricksy weasels.