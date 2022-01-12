One woman comedy The Indecent Musings of Miss Doncaster heads to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Indecent Musings of Miss Doncaster 2007 can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, on Friday February 11

Meet Miss Donny. Life hasn’t quite turned out the way she thought it would when she accepted her sash and crown in Trilogy nightclub back in 2007.

Written and performed by Annabel York, The Indecent Musings of Miss Doncaster 2007 is directed by Rebecca Loudon. The associate director is Oliver De Rohan, the composer is Jacob Welsh, and costume and design is by Elle Loudon.

It can be seen in the McCarthy at the SJT at 7.45pm on Friday February 11.