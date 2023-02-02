Egg and Spoon is coming to the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, in February

Its show Egg and Spoon, which comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre on February 13 and February 14 is a perfect gentle introduction to the magic of theatre, suitable for ages 0 to five; an interactive romp through the seasons where the audience comes in and out of their magic circle and get to open all the gifts of nature.

Percy and April get them settled on comfortable cushions and introduce them to Birdy, still hiding in his glowing egg.

They have to wait till spring if they want to see him so it’s time to begin a hands-on journey through the year. The audience will run through the rain and the falling leaves and sleep under the snow till the sun wakes them up for the butterfly party.

Written by Marcello Chiarenza, Egg and Spoon is adapted by Patrick Lynch, who also performs; Patrick is the presenter of the popular CBeebies programmes Razzledazzle and Let's Celebrate.

Music is by Carlo Cialdo Capelli and the design assistant is Elena Marini.

Egg and Spoon can be seen at the Stehen Joseph at 2pm on Monday February 13 at 10am and on Tuesday February 14 at 2pm.