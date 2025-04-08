Pickering Musical Society to fold after final musical - Hello, Dolly! - at Kirk Theatre

​Paula Cook and Marcus Burnside in rehearsal for Hello, Dolly! at the Kirk Theatre, Pickering later this year (Credit: Robert D Pearson)

Pickering Musical Society is preparing to take its final bow as it brings Hello, Dolly! to the Kirk Theatre stage later this year.

The production will be the Society’s last musical, marking the end of more than 100 years of musical theatre in the town.

Theatre manager and director Luke Arnold said: “It is with a heavy heart that we’ve made this choice but production costs have now exceeded those of the pantomime.

"This, combined with a dwindling membership, has made it harder to cast these productions.

"However, we must look to the future. We have a fantastic venue in the Kirk Theatre, which is going from strength to strength, as we continue to introduce new genres of musical entertainment as well as speakers and a vibrant pantomime tradition that will continue to flourish.”

Bringing the Broadway classic Hello, Dolly! to life is a cast led by Rachel Anderson as Dolly Levi with Michael O’Brien as Horace Vandergelder.

Pickering stage favourites Marcus Burnside and Stephen Temple take on the comedic duo Cornelius Hackl and Barnaby Tucker joined by Paula Cook as Irene Molloy, Danielle Long as Minnie Fay, Courtney Brown as Ermengarde and John Brooks as Rudolph Reisenweber.

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, Hello, Dolly! follows the irrepressible Dolly Gallagher Levi – a widow, matchmaker, and professional meddler—who decides it’s time to find a match for herself.

The score includes Before the Parade Passes By, It Only Takes a Moment, Put on Your Sunday Clothes and the title song.

“This final production promises to be a dazzling farewell,” said Luke, who is directing the show with musical director Clive Wass.

With this being the final musical staged by Pickering Musical Society, demand for tickets is expected to be high.

Hello, Dolly! is on at the Kirk Theatre, Pickeringf from Tuesday June 10 to Saturday June 14, daily at 7.30pm with the matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available now, priced from £16.

Book online at www.kirktheatre.co.uk, call the box office on 01751 474833, or visit in person on Tuesdays between 11am and 1pm.