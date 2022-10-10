Pickering Musical Society to stage new concert after North Yorkshire Moors Railway's Wartime Weekend cancelled

From left: Rachel Anderson, Maureen Symonds, Pat Stockley, Ann Armstrong, Stephen Temple, Millie Fisher, Rosie Hodgson, Paula Paylor, Jane Sampson, Sue Stamper, Danielle Long.

Traditionally the Musical Society produces a four-night concert based around the Pickering Wartime Weekend.

However this year, with the event being cancelled by the North Yorkshire Moors Railway due to the current situation in Ukraine, the society has opted to create a whole new production – this year’s concert will focus on the music of the early to mid 20th Century, featuring songs from the music hall to the glamour of Hollywood.

Let Yourself Go will feature legendary favourites from the 1930s and 1940s from London’s Tin Pan Alley, while the second half of the production will take the audience to the music of the Great American Songbook from classic films starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers to Judy Garland and more.