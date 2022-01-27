The cast of the most recent production, Cinderella in 2020

The popular panto had to miss last year owing to restrictions on social gatherings, but the cast are back in full force and ready to entertain.

Long John Silver and his Pirates along with the local Women’s Institute go in search of treasure, but it’s not all plain sailing especially when the deadly black spot could afflict you at any time!

Liz Fettes has directed the pantomime since 2016 and explained that Treasure Island is the perfect evening (or afternoon) out for the family, she said: “Our pantomimes are always great fun!

"We want people to come along and join in, laugh, sing, and have a fantastic time. Treasure Island is ideal for families, and we attract audiences from far and wide.

"Everyone loves seeing familiar local faces on the stage and we always sell out, so I’d advise people to buy their tickets as soon as possible.

“The local panto is a great introduction to the stage. This is the sixth pantomime I’ve had the pleasure in directing but before this I was always treading the boards and have had various principal roles over the years.

"This years’ cast includes 17 children from local primary and secondary schools and principal girl and boy are being played by Askham Bryan College student Phoebe Moss and local sixth former Sam Mensah. Some of the cast have been involved with the pantomime since the inaugural performance 22 years ago.”

The performers have been entertaining locals since 2000 when Old Father Time, a pantomime which was specifically written to celebrate the Millennium was performed in Burniston Village Hall.

The pantomime always takes place in February or early March (originally this was to avoid a clash with the Scalby Village panto which was held in December) and the tradition has continued.

Burniston and Cloughton Pantomime will run from Wednesday March 2 to Saturday March 5.

Performances start at 7pm and there is an additional Saturday matinee at 2pm.