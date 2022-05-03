Popular children's story Five Children and It comes to the stage at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A one-woman show based on a classic novel for children comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre during the late May half-term.

Five Children and It can be seen in the Round on Tuesday May 31, with performances at 2pm and 4pm.

Anthea and her brothers and sister live in a sleepy, small, northern town. She's longing for a bit of adventure, but there's nothing to do! Until one day, they make a strange discovery on Scarborough beach...

Join Anthea, as she tells her magical story through music, story-telling and puppetry in this one-woman show suitable for all the family. Sometimes the best adventures can happen on your own doorstep.

Five Children and It, adapted from the novel by E Nesbit, is written and performed by Anna Soden and directed by Kate Veysey. The composer is Jim Harbourne, the voice actor is Joe Feeney and the puppet maker is Donna Taylor.