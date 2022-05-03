Popular children's story Five Children and It comes to the stage at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Five Children and It can be seen in the Round on Tuesday May 31, with performances at 2pm and 4pm.
Anthea and her brothers and sister live in a sleepy, small, northern town. She's longing for a bit of adventure, but there's nothing to do! Until one day, they make a strange discovery on Scarborough beach...
Join Anthea, as she tells her magical story through music, story-telling and puppetry in this one-woman show suitable for all the family. Sometimes the best adventures can happen on your own doorstep.
Five Children and It, adapted from the novel by E Nesbit, is written and performed by Anna Soden and directed by Kate Veysey. The composer is Jim Harbourne, the voice actor is Joe Feeney and the puppet maker is Donna Taylor.
Tickets are priced at £8 and £10, and are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com