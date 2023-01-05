Programme of visiting shows at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre is revealed

Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear is crammed full of adventure and mystery

The shows from January to June include:

Pottervision, February 10: Four performers are set to recreate Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone but when two drop out on the day (taking all the props and costumes with them), Tom and Lukas must go it alone. Suitable for 16+.

Egg and Spoon, February 13 and 14: an interactive romp through the seasons led by Birdy, still hiding in his glowing egg.

Sam Jewison: Gershwin 125, February 25: Fresh from the London Jazz Festival, Scarborough-born Sam celebrates the 125th birthday of George Gershwin.

Birds and Bees, March 2 to 4: Leilah wonders if her Instagram is more of a burden than ‘living her best life’. Billy’s queer and proud but ignored by the education system; they’re tired of feeling invisible. Aarron is learning how to be a man online and it’s starting to feel toxic. And Maisy, well, Maisy’s not that into sex, thank you very much.

Alfie Moore: Fair Cop Unleashed, March 3 and 5: Join BBC Radio 4’s cop-turned-comedian for his latest stand-up show.

The Winston Machine, March 7 and 8: At the height of the Blitz, Charlotte's in a passionate affair with a Spitfire pilot. Eighty years later, her granddaughter Becky is stuck singing old songs at other people’s weddings and dreaming of a better time.

The City and the Town, March 15 to 17: When Ben returns home for his father’s funeral after 13 years away, he is confronted by uncomfortable truths. Anders Lustgarten’s new play is a funny, eclectic and uniquely political piece of theatre.

Too Much World at Once, March 21 and 22: Billie Collins’ new play from Box of Tricks Theatre Company is a lyrical, theatrical jouney that spans continents and lives and an urgent coming-of-age story for our times.

Kate Mosse: Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women (Also) Built the World, March 24: evening with best-selling author Kate Mosse: part detective story, part love letter, part celebration of extraordinary, brilliant, trail-blazing and inspirational women.

Flat & the Curves, March 25: The award-winning group of West End vocalists and comedians bring an hilarious comedy cabaret.

Hey Diddle Diddle, April 15: Kitchen Zoo bring some of the most famous faces from favourite rhymes together for a spectacular nursery rhyme cabaret for under-sixes.

Living on Fresh Air, April 19 to 22: The double BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning partnership of John Godber and Jane Thornton pull on their walking boots, pack up their knapsacks, and tackle modern life head on.

Five Years, April 24 and 25: Inside Theatre’s new comedy-drama asks what we lose in the pursuit of perfection.

The Chosen Haram, April 28: A heady mix of love, drugs and Islam. This unique and complex take on circus, presented by Sadiq Ali and performed on two Chinese poles, is emotionally candid with moments of humour and joy set to a banging soundtrack.

The Remains of Logan Dankworth, May 4: Luke Wright’s new show looks at trust, fatherhood and family in the age of Brexit.

Tapped, May 16: T-shirts that don’t fit. And three people who are really stuck. Meet Gavi, Jen and Dawn, an amateur self-help group who all share one thing: they’re desperate for escapism.

Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear, May 18 to 20: Crammed full of adventure, mystery and, of course, one or two rather brilliant deductions, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s thrilling final Sherlock Holmes novel is brought to life in a spectacular new stage adaptation from Blackeyed Theatre in association with South Hill Park.

A Shoddy Detective & The Art of Deception, May 25: When a priceless painting goes missing, Detective Stuart Pidcock is called upon to uncover the mystery. Shoddy Theatre Ltd present a slapstick farce with influences from Carry On to Morecambe and Wise.

The Gods The Gods The Gods, May 27: Four stories; 12 tracks; three performers; one show full of big beats, soaring melodies, and heart-stopping spoken word.

Tony Skingle: The Best of the Elvis ’68 Comeback Special, May 28: Tony's show brings together sections of the '68 Comeback Special and the Vegas years, all performed in his own unique way.

Tony is one of the UK's best Elvis tribute acts. He is based in Scarborough and performs all over the world.

The ‘Not So’ Grimm Twins May 30 and 31 May: Roll up one and all to hear the fabulous Grimm Brothers’ stories like never before.

Meet world-famous twins Jake and Will Grimm (and their sister Lottie) as they tumble from their magical wagon brimful of fairytales.

Suitable for the whole family, but especially 4+.

Quality Street, from June 5 to 10: Phoebe Throssel runs a school for unruly children on Quality Street.

Ten years since a tearful goodbye, old flame Captain Valentine returns from fighting Napoleon – but the look of disappointment on his face when he greet an older, less glamorous, Phoebe spurs our determined heroine to action.

Northern Broadsides revived JM Barrie’s regency hit comedy with a good helping of Yorkshire wit from the retired workers of the Halifax factory where Quality Street chocolates are made.

Modest, June 19 to 21: Rooted in music hall and inspired by drag king cabaret, Middle Child’s Modest is a farcical play about Elizabeth Thompson, the artist who almost became the first woman to be elected to the Royal Academy in 1879.

The visiting shows join the already-announced Stephen Joseph Theatre productions.

They are:

The Comedy of Errors (more or less), from March 29 to 15 April; The 39 Steps from June 20 to July 29. This a revival of a hit summer show at the Stephen Joseph three years ago.

Blonde Bombshells of 1943, from August 2 to 26; Alan Ayckbourn’s latest play Constant Companions is on from September 1 to and the Christmas show Beauty and the Beast, from December 1 to 31. The fairytale has been adapted by Nick Lane, the man behind last year’s hit, Cinderella

Tickets for in-house and the visiting shows are priced from £10.

