Rave reviews for the Comedy of Errors (more or less) due to open at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Valerie Antwi and the company in the Comedy of Errors (more or less) which opens at the Stephen Joseph Theatre later this month

Valerie Antwi, Andy Cryer, Claire Eden, David Kirkbride, Alyce Liburd, Oliver Mawdsley and Ida Regan are directed by Paul Robinson in a new version of Shakespeare’s most bonkers farce, ‘messed around with’ by Nick Lane and Elizabeth Godber: The Comedy of Errors (more or less).

The show is playing at Shakespeare North Playhouse, where it has received four-star reviews from The Times, The Daily Mail and The Observer.

Two rival states. Two sets of mismatched twins. One nutty day at the seaside. An actor from Lancashire arrives in a Yorkshire coastal town to perform his 'magnificent' one-man show. Trouble is, there's no audience – everyone's booked for a talent show across town starring the twin brother he's never met.

Andy Cryer, who was born and brought up in Scarborough, returns to the town's theatre in the Comedy of Errors (more or less)

His twin brother owes money all over town, has promised his wife a gold chain and is banking on winning the talent show to avoid getting in trouble with some unsavoury characters.

Will the twins discover each other? Will they learn how they became separated? Will either show go on at all?

The Comedy of Errors (more or less) is is brought to life in the 1980s. Expect mistaken identity, theatrical chaos and belting musical numbers from the era of big phones and even bigger shoulder pads!

Director Paul Robinson, who is Artistic Director at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, says: “We’ve loved working with the brilliant new Shakespeare North Playhouse, and our writers Elizabeth Godber and Nick Lane have paid tribute to the two venues by creating characters from the two towns, and setting the show in Scarborough in the vibrant, neon-lit 1980s!”

The show is designed by Jessica Curtis, and the composer and sound designer is Simon Slater. The lighting designer is Chuma Emembolu, and the musical director is Alex Weatherhill.

Movement direction and choreography is by Wayne Parsons and the fight director is Kaitlin Howard.

The Comedy of Errors (more or less) can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday March 30 March to Saturday April 15.