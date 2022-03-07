Rehearsals are in full swing for Disney's Little Mermaid on at Scarborough's YMCA this Easter - how to get tickets

Thie production promises to be a high-octane powerhouse featuring musical favourites Part of Your World and Under the Sea alongside heart warmers like Kiss the Girl and One Step Closer

The production promises to be a high-octane powerhouse featuring musical favourites Part of Your World and Under the Sea alongside heart warmers like Kiss the Girl and One Step Closer.

Seasoned local performer Evie McGlinchey is taking on the lead role as Ariel.

‘’I am absolutely loving the rehearsal process so far. It’s so exciting having a completely new production team to work with. So excited to bring such a fabulous story to life on the stage.’’ With twists, turns and a little bit of evil The Little Mermaid promises to keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish."

There is also a meet-and-greet aspect to this production. You can meet Ariel or Sebastian on stage in their under the sea world after the show. Meet-and-greets also come with a signed programme and digital photograph with your chosen character. This promises to be a magical experience and can round off your theatre visit perfectly.

Director Katie Doubtfire said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Disney’s The Little Mermaid to the YMCA stage.

"The production promises to be a fun-filled, high-energy, stunning under the sea spectacular. The rehearsals are going so well and we have the most talented cast.

"The production will bring the Disney magic and leave you feeling like you’re part of our world."

Will the sea witch Ursula prevail? Will Ariel get her Prince? Find out at the YMCA this Easter.

Catch Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the YMCA Theatre between Tuesday April 19 and Saturday April 23 with shows at 2pm daily.

There will be evening performances at 7pm on Thursday April 21, Friday April 22 and Saturday April 23.