Rehearsals under way for Ryedale Youth Theatre's Easter production - Matilda

Ryedale Youth Theatre will present Matilda at the Milton Rooms in Malton later this year

Under the guidance of director/choreographer Chloe Shipley and musical director Rachael Clarke, the youngsters are preparing for the show at the Milton Rooms, Malton, from Tuesday April 12 to Saturday April 16.

Chloe is again joined in the production team by ex-Ryedale Youth theatre leading light, professional West End actress and singer Lauren Hood as assistant director/choreographer.

Lauren is living in Spain and flew in espeically for the half-term rehearsal at Malton school .

This will be Ryedale Youth Theatre’s 30th annual production and show is packed with incredible songs and multiple featured roles.

With so many talented and enthusiastic young people within the company, it was decided to double-cast the show to give everyone who auditioned the opportunity to perform in the principal roles.

Matilda Jr. The Musical is one-hour long with no interval and the company has added two extra performances to allow each of the two teams four performances.

Matilda is born with a genius mind and a vivid imagination. Unfortunately her less-than-brilliant family fails to value the qualities that make the unloved Matilda so special. She is sent to an abysmal school led by the monstrous headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. With the help of her friends and the kind Miss Honey, Matilda starts a revolution and proves that everyone has the power to change their own story.