“Burnt out in Biscuit Land” made me laugh, cry and contemplate while learning about a disabled person’s experiences, writes Claudia Bowes.

Upon entering Bridlington Spa’s Royal Hall, I was struck by how informal the set up was. Seats were laid out in distanced rows, with room to stretch your legs(something I am not used to in theatres!) and a communal sitting area on mats at the front.

I took my seat and Jess Thom, Co Artistic Director for TourettesHero (disabled-led arts organisation) was already sitting in her wheelchair in the middle of the stage, putting the audience at ease.

Jess (left), 'Chopin' (centre) and Charmaine (right), in their knitted masks and bullet proof vests. Credit: Ro Murphy

Jess has tourettes, and often tics the word biscuit, hence the name of her post-apocalyptic setting 'Biscuit Land’. While she spoke to us, Jess was not phased by her tourettes interrupting her speech. She embraced her tics and rolled with her sometimes very humorous outburst- she soon had the audience charmed and in stitches.

Jess explained that this would be an informal show, that we could get up and move and make noise if we wanted. She read through an itinerary with estimated times, a detail which I really appreciated- there is nothing worse than going into a show and worrying about parking and the next toilet break. The whole show, including Jess’ introduction, had subtitles and the film had audio description. As an able bodied person, things like subtitles and audio descriptions are not something I am used to in the arts sector, however they added to my experience, not detracted. I didn’t realise how alienating the arts can be to a disabled person, and it is an area I would wholeheartedly like to see improvement.

The film starts with three neurodiverse characters, Jess, ‘Chopin’ and Charmaine , living in a bunker while chaos ensues outside. As the film progresses, the characters go about mundane tasks punctuated with catchy songs, disappointing tinned food and arguments over nap times- quite similar to my lockdown experience!

A section I really resonated with was when the characters collectively send an email on a laptop with a hole in the screen. They ask the experts why they must stay inside, when the doctor’s note they need to prove they need to stay inside, requires an in person meeting. This scene shows first hand how confusing and contradictory doctor’s advice can be, especially in the pandemic and especially for disabled people.

All three actors showing the chaotic mix of joy and anger felt throughout the film. Credit: Ro Murphy

Jess had a soliloquy of sorts, passionately declaring “This isn’t protection. It’s easy to lay the blame on broken bodies, not broken systems”.

Eventually, they decide it is time for them to leave their safe bunker, and choose autonomy and freedom over being stuck inside not living life. They put on ski masks and bullet proof vests with the words ‘NO DNR’ (no do not resuscitate orders) on the front. With a mix of nerves and joy, they all leave the bunker for good.

After the film finished, Jess came back on stage to discuss what we watched, to explain the key themes of the piece and start an open discussion with the audience.

The open dialogue with the audience was a lovely touch, it gave the audience a chance to speak face to face with the artist, to ask what certain things meant and to explain what resonated with them personally. In that room I felt a profound closeness with the strangers around me. We were all involved in a much needed conversation with no judgement, no silly questions, and a space where everyone felt heard.

On the left is 'Chopin' in mismatched protective gear- reminiscent of early lockdown days, and on the right is Charmaine, expressing her frustration at being inside the bunker. Credit: Ro Murphy

In an interview about the film, Jess said: “Even though it tackles difficult topics, the show does so with humour, playfulness and most importantly, with joy. Our joy as disabled people is present in lots of different ways. We’re used to thinking about disability as being sad or tragic, but those narratives that surround our lives are not always the reality – there’s so much joy, solidarity and friendship and that’s at the heart of this show for me.

“I’m not sure how it will affect audiences, but I’m keen to start having those conversations.

“It’s a show I needed to make, but I also think it’s a show I needed to see. There have been moments in the last few years where I haven’t been sure if being an artist is a possibility for me anymore.

“I’ve felt left behind by the arts and creative sector and have felt invisible as a result. I’m hoping that for some people, this will be an opportunity to think about issues they may not have considered before, and for others that it will be a chance to feel seen and understood.”

Pictured is 'Chopin' joyfully playing a silver turkey tin as an instrument, in one of the films many catchy songs. Credit: Ro Murphy

Overall, Burnt out in Biscuit land was a completely new experience for me. I have never encountered such thought-provoking art in such an inviting and informal way, and it has certainly been one of the most stand out shows I have ever been to. It has made me more aware about disabled people’s struggles in this country, but also their joy, laughter, and lust for life. I would recommend anyone that missed out on the Bridlington show to join one of their many live streams that are taking place this year.