Revival of The 39 Steps proving a hit again at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Niall Ransome, Olivia Onyehara, Dave Hearn and Lucy Keirl in The 39 Steps at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Artistic director Paul Robinson, who directs the production, has revived the play based mostly on Alfred Hitchcock’s film adaptation – there are two others – of John Buchan’s novel.

Patrick Barlow’s original was an Olivier award-winner playing for nine years in London’s West End. It also enjoyed a two-year run on Broadway and then played in more than 39 countries.

Niall Ransome is the only returnee from Stephen Joseph’s 2018 show. He is joined by Dave Hearn as the hero Richard Hannay, Olivia Onyehara as the mysterious spy Annabella and, later on, his love interest.

Lucy Keirl is the other half of a double act – in Laurel and Hardy fashion – with Ransome. Between them they play all the other characters – from Scottish coppers to foreign agents and from railway porters to a music hall duo.

Hitchcock’s film, a classic of British cinema starring Robert Donat, is held in high regard and affection and you mess with it at your peril.

Both Barlow in his adaptation and Robinson in bringing it to life, have been astute – the stage version retains all the elements – escape from a steam train, a chase across the Highlands and a manhunt conducted by car and plane – the film is loved for.

It is a spoof – a mix of the Play the Goes Wrong, silent movies and music hall – done with an affection for and knowledge of the source.

The plot – Hannay meets a spy at a London music hall, takes her home where she is murdered and, being the only suspect, he goes on the run from the police.

So begins a Boys’ Own adventure involving spies, politicians, Highland crofters, pilots, landed gentry and hoteliers.

To describe how the four-strong cast brings this thriller to life would be to spoil it for those yet to see it – again or for the first time. It is safe to say it is every bit as clever and inventive as the Stephen Joseph’s first production of the play.

Much of the content of the first hit adaptation remains – but more physical elements, particularly in the character of Richard Hannay, have been added.

There are steam trains, sheep on the road, handcuffs, erotic removal of wet stockings, an enemy agent with the top of his little finger missing, a car journey and a plane delivered in breath-taking theatre-scope – Robinson uses all the auditorium. He gives the cast and his audience the right run around.

Dave Hearn is confused, clipped and stiff-upper lipped as the handsome Hannay. Olivia Onyehara shows physical comedy skills and verbal virtuosity as the foreign spy Annabella and the prim and proper Pamela.

Niall Ransome and Lucy Kierl as the clowns of the piece are its engine and ingenuity. They work perfectly together – their physical comedy and comic timing are things of beauty and they energise the action, keeping its momentum at full pelt.

For Hitchcock fans, there are cheeky references to his other films – I counted six – including The 39 Steps.

This is the first play of the summer season at the Stephen Joseph Theatre and gets it off to a hilarious, spiffingly good, racy, pacy start.

The revival is a co-production with Keswick’s Theatre by the Lake where it will be on from Thursday August 3 to Saturday September 2.