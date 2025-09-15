Amanda Owen brings her new show to Scarborough Spa

Amanda Owen is bringing her new two-hour show The Yorkshire Shepherdess Onwards and Upwards: Farming, Family and Fiascos to Scarborough Spa later this year.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bestselling author and star of TV's Our Yorkshire Farm and Our Farm Next Door will share storiesabout the everyday realities of her farming family life.

Audiences will hear about thetask of restoring a 200-year-old derelict and historic farmhouse at Anty John's to create a family home for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda will share the highs and lows of this epic endeavour involving the whole Owen family and their loyal team of builders.

All undertaken while dealing with the day-to-day challenges, hard graft and unpredictable weather of the farming year at Ravenseat, as the Owens tend to their 700-strong flock and growing menagerie of farm animals.

Amanda will also share festive recollections and her wonderful photography of the real-life adventures of her nine children and their pets and farmyard favourites, including Little Joe the Shetland pony, Chalky the dog and Coco and Chanel the sheep.

Following the success of her five bestselling Yorkshire Shepherdess books, Amanda has become a children's author with her debut Christmas Tales From The Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Onwards and Upwards: Farming, Family and Fiascos is suitable for all the family.

It is at Scarborough Spa on Thursday November 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01723 376774 and online at: https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk