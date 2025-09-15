Round ‘em up – Yorkshire shepherdess Amanda Owen brings new show to Scarborough Spa
The bestselling author and star of TV's Our Yorkshire Farm and Our Farm Next Door will share storiesabout the everyday realities of her farming family life.
Audiences will hear about thetask of restoring a 200-year-old derelict and historic farmhouse at Anty John's to create a family home for the future.
Amanda will share the highs and lows of this epic endeavour involving the whole Owen family and their loyal team of builders.
All undertaken while dealing with the day-to-day challenges, hard graft and unpredictable weather of the farming year at Ravenseat, as the Owens tend to their 700-strong flock and growing menagerie of farm animals.
Amanda will also share festive recollections and her wonderful photography of the real-life adventures of her nine children and their pets and farmyard favourites, including Little Joe the Shetland pony, Chalky the dog and Coco and Chanel the sheep.
Following the success of her five bestselling Yorkshire Shepherdess books, Amanda has become a children's author with her debut Christmas Tales From The Farm.
It is at Scarborough Spa on Thursday November 20 at 7.30pm.
Tickets: 01723 376774 and online at: https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk