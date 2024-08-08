Barney Taylor and Hannah Woodward, Matt Ian Kelly, Joanna Holden, Greg Patmore, Maxine Finch, Joey Hickman and Andrew Turner in Brassed Off

One of the drawbacks of adapting a much-loved version of a story to another medium – be it page to stage, film to theatre or vice versa – is fans fear the original will not be done justice.

There’s more latitude with spoofs like The 39 – it is not expected to be faithful to either the tone or text. Brassed Off – the Mark Herman film about a pit’s brass band and starring Ewan McGregor, Tara Fitzgerald, Stephen Tompkinson and the late Pete Postlethwaite – is a different scuttle of coals.

Hopes were high as Brassed Off is in the same summer-season slot for Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre as last year’s sensational, music-filled Blonde Bombshells of 1943 about an all-women Second World War swing band.

This is a more gritty, dark and dour affair. Compared to the film some of the shine has been knocked off in translation to stage – a silver medal rather than gold.

All the cracking one-liners from the film – including bandleader Danny’s remark to his son after seeing his daughter-in-law throw a plate at her husband: "She's a bit careless with the crockery, your Sandra.”

In Rocky Horror Show fashions, fans await: Andy’s “The only reason I get up in the morning is to see if my luck's changed. And it never has” and Shane’s: “How the hell do you die happy?”

The plot is faithful – more or less. It’s 1994 and Grimley pit is in danger of closing. Members of the colliery band are resigned to their fate, their wives wave placards – Coal not Dole – and into band rehearsal walks Gloria – a surveyor who believes she can save the mine.

As a ballot on its future looms, the colliery’s brass band carries on competing in a bid to make it to the finals at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

All the themes are there: the strength of northern women, the culture of miners – beer, brass bands, camaraderie – class warfare, a love story, despair, poverty, struggle and the State-ordered destruction of communities.

A company of 10 actor-instrumentalists – augmented by brass band members – bring the story of a fight for survival to the stage. The scenes are linked by the narration of eight-year-old Shane – the audience are seeing the action through a child’s eyes as well as following the adults’ individual stories.

It is an ensemble piece and every member of it deserves a mention for bringing the unique characters – from upbeat, cheerful Vera played by Joanna Holden to naive, optimistic Gloria, Kirkbymoorside’s Hannah Woodward – to life. They all have heart and soul.

They are Daneka Etchells, Maxine Finch, Joey Hickman, Joanna Holden, Matt Ian Kelly, Greg Patmore, Russell Richardson, Barney Taylor, Andrew Turner and Hannah Woodward.

The piece is northern, political, Socialist, pro-Scargill and anti-Thatcher. For those who witnessed the 1984 miners’ strike – my family and my home village were torn apart – and its fall-out the play will have you cheering from the rafters.

As he lifts the winner’s trophy bandleader Danny – played with true grit by Russell Richardson – says about the men who play the music: “When it comes to losing the will to live, to breathe, the point is – if this lot were seals or whales, you'd all be up in arms. But they’re not. They're just ordinary common-or-garden honest, decent human beings.”

The play is despairing – the miners’ lost. One of the characters is dying of a lung disease caused by working down the pit.

At times it’s a hard watch. Joey Hickman plays Danny’s son and trombone player Phil. He is married with four children he cannot afford to support and has been in prison for violent behaviour during the 1984 strike.

His fall into despair – including a suicide scene while he is dressed as a clown – behind the painted smile lies the tears – brings the theatre to a deathly stillness.

The community the actors create is broken from the start – there is going to be no healing. Passion, yes: laughter, yes; friendship, yes; love, yes; music, yes. A happy ending? See for yourself.

The humour is as black as coal, a gallows humour that comes from adversity. Love is fractured and fractious and life-long friendships fragile –capable of being broken by one word – scab.

The brass band music is rousing – Land of Hope and Glory, Florentina March, Nessun Dorma and the Florence Dance are included in the score.

The set reflects the broken nature of the community – a split winding gear wheel is suspended above the stage, a cracked conveyor belt is used as a bench and there is the constant drip of corrosive water running down pit walls.

Brassed Off is on at the Stephen Joseph Theatre until Saturday August 31.

Tickets on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com