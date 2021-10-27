Smiles all around as students from the Pauline Quirke Academy arrive in London.

On Sunday October 24, students from the Pauline Quirke Academy (PQA) took to the stage in London for a performance of ‘Trouble’s A-Brewin’’.

Different institutions of the Pauline Quirke Academy took part, and PQA Scarborough had the freedom to be as imaginative and creative with their part of the show as they liked, from the casting and staging right through to the choreography.

The Principal of PQA Scarborough, James Aconley, said: “I am so proud of our wonderful PQA Scarborough students. After our West End performance was delayed over one year due to COVID 19 it was so wonderful to finally see our students on stage!

Students from the Pauline Quirke Academy in Scarborough performed at London's West End

“They performed like true professionals on-stage, and also did themselves proud backstage too with their hard work, kindness and supportiveness of each other and the other academies taking part.”

‘Trouble’s A-Brewin'’ is a musical comedy set in a fictional Mid-West town in the 1870s. Sheriff Trifle is on the hunt for a group of bandits who threaten to disturb the peace ahead of the town’s eleventh birthday. The sudden disappearance of fifty big ones means that it’s up to Sheriff Trifle to catch the thieves and save the day.

Excitement from the students as they arrive in London.