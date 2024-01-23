Scarborough Musical Theatre's call out to join the cast of Kinky Boots

The cast of Kinky Boots - the musical will be on at Scarborough Spa

The company is searching for performers to complete its line up for the show.

“We’re on the hunt for the last pieces of our jigsaw.” said director Alex Weatherhill

“The young versions of the leads, Charlie and Lola, have a spot at the top of the show where we see a snatch glimpse of their early life which includes some singing and, for young Lola/Simon, playing in his mum’s heels.

"We need four performers with unbroken voices, around the age of 11/12, to take it in turn to join us on stage this spring.”

Kinky Boots is based on a real factory in Northampton which hit tough times and through a chance encounter with a drag queen looked to a new and niche market as the possible saviour for their ailing business.

The score is by Cyndi Lauper, of Girls Just Wanna Have Fun fame and the story taken from the 2005 film by Tim Firth, who began his career here at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough.

“The next part of our search” said Alex “is for two more Angels – these are Lola’s drag queen back up dancers.

"Though we have cast most of the roles, including three Angels, we’re on the hunt for two more male identifying/non-binary dancers or confident movers in heels who would be up for joining our dragtastic line-up.

“Finally, we are looking to form a LGBTQ+ (and allies) choir. They will have their own moment before the show and will sing all the ensemble numbers from in the auditorium.

"I’m expecting a party atmosphere and a safe space to, as one of the lyrics in the show says, “be who you wanna be” …while belting out a Broadway show tune, naturally.”

Anyone interested in joining the cast should contact director Alex Weatherhill at [email protected]