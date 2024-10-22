Scarborough showmen Tim Tubbs and Bill Scott stage G&S hit Patience at town's YMCA and Pickering's Kirk

Final rehearsals are under way for the latest musical production - Patience - by Tim Tubbs’ UK Foundation for Dance and Bill Scott’s Sandside Players (credit: Tim Youster).

Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera Patience is on at the YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, and Kirk Theatre, Pickering.

It’s Tim and Bill’s first fully-staged joint production since Ruddigore and Kiss Me, Kate.

Originally spoofing the sillier affectations of Oscar Wilde and the Aesthetic Movement of the 1870s-80s, Patiece has been updated to a modern-day small town, where book club ladies and feisty festival director Lady Jane, are all after celebrity poet Reginald Bunthorne… who’s only interested in local barmaid Patience and she’s only interested in rival poet Archibald Grosvenor… and he’s devoted to his art and his own beauty.

When the military arrive, the ladies are not interested and it’s the hearties versus the arties all over again.

“It’s tuneful, funny and a bit bonkers”, said Tim Tubbs, who co-directs, produces and plays Bunthorne.

“We sing Sullivan’s terrific score exactly as he wrote it but we’ve taken a few liberties with Gilbert’s witty dialogue, updating the jokes and patter-song lyrics to bring it closer to a modern audience.”

The cast of 17 features familiar names in local theatre, and some new faces. Andrew Clay plays rival poet Grosvenor opposite Rebecca Kelly-Evans’ Patience. Lesley Machen, Linda Polkowski and newcomer Helen Cox play literary ladies Saphir, Ella and Angela opposite Dave Blaker, Hilary Watts and Rick Switzer-Green’s army officers.

Playing book festival director Lady Jane in full drag and formidable falsetto is local performer, musical director, composer and director Alex Weatherhill.

Alex’s professional career has seen him playing most of Gilbert & Sullivan’s leading mezzo roles as well as Mary Sunshine in Chicago

Live accompaniment from Bill Scott and Andrew Davison under the baton of musical director Jan Burtenshaw-Scott.

Patience is on at the YMCA Theatre on Saturday, November 2 at 7.30pm and Sunday, November 3 at 2.30pm.

Tickets on 01723 506750 or www.ymcatheatre.uk

It is on at the Kirk Theatre on Saturday, November 9 at 7.30pm. Tickets on 01751 474833 or www.kirktheatre.co.uk/events