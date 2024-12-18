Scarborough Spa to host 'iconic' White Christmas theatre production - here's when it's on

The timeless holiday classic White Christmas is set to dazzle audiences at Scarborough Spa as it opens on Friday December 20.

With a sparkling cast and beloved songs, the production promises to bring plenty of festive cheer to the town.

It is brought to you by Scarborough Theatre Company, which was behind Kinky Boots earlier this year and Elf The Musical at the same venue in 2023.

Based on the iconic 1954 film starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, White Christmas tells the story of two performers who team up to help save a struggling Vermont inn, bringing romance, comedy, and unforgettable music to the stage.

Ben Bailey (left) plays Phil Davis and Martin Richardson (right) Bob Wallace.

Audiences can expect classic Irving Berlin songs, including the titular White Christmas and crowd favourites such as Sisters and Blue Skies.

Speaking ahead of the opening night, Laura Kelly, who plays the spirited Judy Haynes, shared her excitement about bringing this festive tale to life.

She said: “White Christmas is such a beautiful, feel-good story, and it really captures the magic of the season.

"Judy is such a fun character to play, and I can’t wait for audiences to see all the incredible choreography by Adam Crossley and hear these iconic songs.

"This is my first show with the company and performing it at such a historic venue like the Scarborough Spa makes it even more magical.”

Martin Richardson, who plays Bob Wallace, echoed the enthusiasm for the production and the chance to bring festive nostalgia to life.

"White Christmas is a show that really brings people together, whether you’re seeing it for the first time or it’s a family tradition,” he said.

"The entire cast and crew have put so much love and effort into this production, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Alex Weatherhill, Artistic Director at Scarborough Theatre Company, said: “The most exciting thing for me is the sound of the 24-piece orchestra, which will be accompanying the show which will complement the acoustic design of the hall and the lush orchestrations of the Irving Berlin Classics.”

Performances begin with an evening show at 7pm on Friday December 20, followed by two performances on Saturday December 21, at 2pm and 7pm.

The final show will take place on Sunday December 22, at 2pm.

Tickets are available via the Scarborough Community box office website.