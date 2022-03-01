Scarborough Theatre Company needs you to be part of its production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame - how you can join the choir

Alex Weatherhill is directing the Hunchback of Notre Dame for Scarborough Theatre Company

It is staging the Disney musical version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, based on Victor Hugo’s novel, at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall in Scarborough later this year.

And it wants you to get involved. There is still time to join the choir which will be part of the production.

Featuring a cast of 16 actors, a 12-strong chorus of gargoyles and saints and an up-to-50-strong choir, it promises to be the biggest amateur show the town has seen in decades.

Directing proceedings is one of the theatre company’s founders and its artistic director, Alex Weatherhill.

The choice of show was his – and Alex, who has appeared in the famous all-male Gilbert and Sullivan operettas, knows he is making a big, bold statement.

“Choosing a show is a terrifying prospect. In the old days there would have been a whole committee doing it, making suggestions and then voting on those suggestions,” said Alex, who is also a drama consultant at Scarborough College and runs the Bridlington-based choir Coastal Voices.

“Since we reformed it is just me – which is great because I don’t have to go to a committee and ask for permission to do a show. But it is also terrifying because if it goes wrong it is all my fault for choosing the wrong show.”

The choice split the room but “they trusted me enough to have the experience and hutzpah to pull it off”.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is the story of Quasimodo, the deformed, disfigured and deaf bell ringer at the Parisien Notre Dame cathedral, who falls in love with the beautiful gipsy Esmeralda.

The songs in the Disney score include A Guy Like You, Out There, Topsy Turvy and Someday.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is on at the Queen Street Methodist Central Hall from Wednesday May 18 to Saturday May 21.