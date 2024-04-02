Scarborough Theatre Company prepares to present Kinky Boots at the Spa

The cast of Kinky Boots - the musical is on at Scarborough Spa

Get ready to kick up your heels and experience the exhilarating spectacle of Kinky Boots live on stage in Scarborough for the first time.

The Tony Award-winning musical promises to deliver an unforgettable evening of laughter, love, and unforgettable performances.

Based on a true story and inspired by the hit film, Kinky Boots follows the journey of Charlie Price, a young man struggling to save his family's shoe factory.

In a stroke of brilliance, Charlie teams up with the fabulous Lola, a drag queen in need of some sturdy stilettos, to create a line of high-heeled boots unlike anything the world has ever seen.

Together, they defy expectations and embrace their true selves, proving that when you change your mind, you can change the world.

Featuring a score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a heart-warming story that celebrates individuality and the power of acceptance, Kinky Boots has captivated audiences around the globe and is sure to leave you feeling uplifted and inspired.

WWe are thrilled to bring Kinky Boots to Scarborough and to be back at the Spa,” saidAlex Weatherhill, artistic director for Scarborough Theatre Company.

“Lots of shows have a message about acceptance and being true to yourself, The Addams Family we performed here last year is a case in point.

“But I think it’s the basis in reality and the everyday nature of the factory workers which help ground this show and reflect our own experiences back at us.”

Kinky Boots is on at Scarborough Spa from Thursday April 25 to Sunday April 28. Performances are Thursday April 25 to Saturday April 27, daily at 7.30pm. Pre-show entertainment begins at 7.30pm.

There are also performances on Saturday April 27 and Saturday April 28 at 2.30pm with pre-show entertainment starting at 2pm.

Do not miss your chance to experience the joy and spectacle of Kinky Boots live on stage.