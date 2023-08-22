News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough Theatre Company presents a new version of Pinocchio for the bank holiday

There is no danger of noses growing with ever increasing lies – a new version of Pinocchio is being performed in Scarborough this bank holiday weekend.
By Sue Wilkinson
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:24 BST
The cast of musical Betty Blue eyes which will hit the stage at the Stephen Joseph Theatre later this yearThe cast of musical Betty Blue eyes which will hit the stage at the Stephen Joseph Theatre later this year
The cast of musical Betty Blue eyes which will hit the stage at the Stephen Joseph Theatre later this year

Members of Scarborough Theatre Company will present the reboot of the fairytale by their artistic director Alex Weatherhill – as well as working on Betty Blue Eyes and Elf.

“It’s the second summer family musical I’ve written for the group.” said Alex.

“After the success of last year’s open-air student project, I wanted to find something completely different.

"Pinocchio is performed by students and recent graduates of the performing arts, offering them immediate and local work to help show off what Scarborough has to offer. The actors play lots of different characters through the piece and, at some point, all play Pinocchio himself.”

Animated Objects, the company behind the recent epic retelling of The Odyssey are also involved with Pinocchio and the next musical Betty Blue Eyes.

Both shows require puppetry and Dawn and Lee Threadgold have been on hand to not only design and make the puppets but also provide workshops and guidance.

“What really brings a puppet to life is the relationships it makes with the other performers on stage” the saud.

“The tenderness and sensitivity with which they treat this precocious puppet rascal (Pinocchio) are what makes him live on stage.”

Betty Blue Eyes will be the next adventure for Scarborough Theatre Company, playing in October at The Stephen Joseph Theatre.

“Rehearsals are well under way for that too and we’re having a blast,” said Alex. “Though some don’t recognise the title, when I mention it’s based on Alan Bennett’s film A Private Function with Michael Palin and Maggie Smith, it’s surprising how many people remember it well.”

For the first time, Scarborough Theatre Company will be playing in the main auditorium of the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

“Theatre in the round brings its own challenges and excitement.” said Alex, who is no stranger to the theatre having worked on several of their shows including Brief Encounter and The Comedy of Errors. He will return as musical director for Beauty and the Beast this Christmas while simultaneously directing the next big adventure for Scarborough Theatre Company, Elf: The Musical.

“We’re so delighted to be producing this most Christmassy of Christmas shows in The Grand Hall of Scarborough Spa. Our first time there too – it is turning out to be an exciting and busy, year,” he said.

Auditions will take place next month. Contact: [email protected]

Dates and Ticket info:

Pinocchio: Woodend Gardens, The Crescent. Saturday August 26, Sunday August 27 and Monday August 28 at 11am and 3pm. Tickets available from www.scbo.co.uk

Cast:

Red Minstrel – Laim Farricker; Orange Minstrel – Heather Taylor; Yellow Minstrel – Dylan Preddle; Green Minstrel – Eddie Golden; Blue Minstrel – Ellen Ramos and Purple Minstrel – Gui Sa Pessoa

Betty Blue Eyes: Stephen Jos eph Theatre, Wednesday 12 to Saturday 14 October, daily at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at at 2.30pm

Tickets: 01723 370541 or www.sjt.uk.com

Elf the Musical: Scarborough Spa, Saturday December 16 at 1.30pm and 7pm, Sunday December 17 at 1.30pm

Tickets: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

