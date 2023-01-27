Scarborough Theatre Company reveals its four musicals for 2023

Scarborough Theatre Company will present a new musical version of Pinocchio at Woodend in Scarborough

“The sights are set high and we’re going for it,” said its artistic director Alex Weatherhill.

“I wanted to announce a whole year all at once.” said Alex after returning from Japan, where he has been performing in the musical Chicago.

“It’s fantastic to finally be able to talk about everything.”

Scarborough Theatre Company’s productions this year are:

The Addams Family

The company will be performing at Scarborough Spa Theatre for the first time. The show runs from Thursday February 23 to Saturday 26.

Pinocchio

The new musical version of the story about the wooden puppet who comes to life has been written by Alex.

It will be presented in the grounds of Woodend in The Crescent, Scarborough, from Friday August 26 to Monday August 28.

Kinky Boots

The musical featuring the songs of Cyndi Lauper in the story of a shoe factory owner ‘selling his soles’ to stay in business will be another first for Scarborough.

It will be the first time the musical has been staged in the town and the company’s debut at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in October.

Elf The Musical

The company return to Scarborough Spa but this time in The Grand Hall in December.

Scarborough Theatre Company rose from the ashes of Scarborough Musicals and continues the long tradition of community theatre in the town.

Having performed The Hunchback of Notre Dame in May last year and mounted Alex’s version of The Wind in the Willows during the summer, steps are being taken to increase the scale and number of shows.

“It’s going to be a busy year but how thrilling to be able to bring some of these shows to Scarborough for the first time,” said Alex.

"Hunchback really seemed to put us on the map and set all sorts of wheels in motion, including wonderful opportunities to work in the different theatres and spaces around Scarborough.

“In addition, we are trying to connect with other local arts practitioners. The Pinocchio graphic design is from Amy Kendall and we will soon launch some simply amazing artwork by Tim Youster which will be used in The Addams Family.

One of the Pugsley actors, Dylan Preddle, is looking to connect his Sixth Form textile studies with the costume design for Kinky Boots.

"If funds allow, we’d love to keep on boosting local talent on and off stage here in Scarborough,” said Alex.

