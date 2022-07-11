Scarborough Theatre Company unveils its next production - this is what it is

The Wind in the Willows was adapted as a musical and will be directed by Alex Weatherhill

Scarborough Theatre Company completed a run of Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame and its next show will be a new musical adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s classic book The Wind in the Willows.

The show has beenwritten by Alex and will be performed outdoors in the gardens behind Woodend by a cast of eight actors-in-training.

“As with all of our shows, this is not just about getting a few friends on stage to sing and dance," said Alex, “It’s about reaching out into our community and offering experiences for cast and audience alike.”

The team met for a first read-through of the script and to hear the music.

“This is always nerve-wracking,” said Alex, “sitting here listening to your own work and wondering if it’s any good and if anyone likes it.

"I’m also musical director for Brief Encounter at the Stephen Joseph Theatre this summer, which opens shortly. It’s going to be a busy summer.”

“At Scarborough Theatre Company we also aim to raise awareness of issues and organisations with our work; the riverbank and woodland featured in this story team with life and endangered species.

By creating activities and interaction for kids throughout the event we are hoping to bring their needs to the fore and are working with Paige Skilbeck, a recent masters in conservation graduate to provide all sorts of fun elements for the family before, during and after the show."

Cast: TOAD - Phoebe Cheshire (York St John), MOLE – Kian Moore (Central School of Speech & Drama), RATTY – Ellen Ramos (CU Scarborough), BADGER – Georgie Samuels (Leeds Conservatoire), CHIEF WEASEL – Helena Graham (CU Scarborough), OTTER – Joshua Simpson (CU Scarborough), BIG ZEL – Lewis Winter (Performers College), WEE ZEL – Heather Taylor (CU Scarborough)

Wind in the Willows is on at Woodend Gardens from Saturday August 27 to Sunday August 29, daily at noon, 3pm and 6pm.