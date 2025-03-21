Julie-Anne Smith, Dale Vaughan and, right, Martin Hutchinson as Max in Sunset Boulevard

Members of Scarborough Theatre Company step it up another notch with their production of Sunset Boulevard at Scarborough Spa.

They brought audiences to their feet with crowd-pleaser White Christmas – but this is a musical of a different safari. It is from the era of sung-through epics including Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables.

They are big, despairing, broody and moody with orchestral manoeuvres through the dark to match – with ballads bigger than Meatloaf could conjure.

Sunset Boulevard is the stage adaptation of Billie Wilder’s noir masterpiece with music by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Don Black.

It is the story of washed-up silent movie star Norma Desmond who, apart from her strange butler Max, lives in splendid isolation in a LA mansion dreaming of a comeback.

Into her macabre world walks an unsuspecting, down-on-his-luck writer Joe Gillis, Desmond clings to him like a drowning woman to a life raft as she gets him to rewrite her script for Salome which she thinks will relaunch her career.

The themes are big, the music is larger and the characters verge on the grotesque – think Addams Family without the comedy.

Nothing is too big or daunting for a company which, still relatively young, has brought Scarborough audiences immersive productions of The Addam Family Musical and Kinky Boots and a slice of English eccentricity in Betty Blue Eyes.

The cast gets hold of this behemoth – a recreation of the glamour of the Hollywood of Cecile B Demille and the powerful studios of Paramount and Warner – and wrestles it into glorious submission.

Leading the powerhouse of performances is Julie-Anne Smith who breath-takingly, heart-achingly portrays faded silent movie star Norma Desmond’s descent into madness.

Her masterful, brilliantly paced performance leaves the audience members emotional wrecks. She bares her bones and sings out her heart as her Desmond spirals from on-the-edge kooky to murderous madness.

Full vent is given to her showstoppers Just One Look – complete with clever lighting, make-up, eye rolls and lips curls – As If We Never Said Goodbye and New Ways to Dream.

Even when absent from the stage, it is a credit to Smith that her character’s shadow is cast across the whole production – that is how it is meant to be but to pull it off is some feat.

Making an impressive debut with Scarborough Theatre Company is Dale Vaughan as the feckless chancer Joe McGillis who starts as a gigolo-taker and ends being taken.

He is pulled into Desmond’s dark web and is afraid, very afraid, as he duets with her in Perfect Year – she wants one thing, he another.

The brilliant costume team – Betty Melbourne, Shirley Jennings and Amy Wilson – ensures the vision that every fan has of Gloria Swanson – floaty gowns, furs and signature head-dresses – in the movie was perfect.

Vaughan spits bitterness with his solo Sunset Boulevard – an exposure of all that is rotten in the state of Tinseltown with its lust for youth and the next big thing.

Martin Richardson casts a long shadow as Max and there are cameos for company regulars Dave Blacker and Tim Tubbs.

The counter-point to Desmond’s despair is Rebecca Kelly-Evans’ enthusiastic script-writer Betty. Her scenes and duet with Vaughan bring light and love to this dark tale.

There are comedy touches with ensemble pieces The Lady’s Paying and Paramount Conversations.

Make no mistake, this is a dark delve into a troubled, wounded mind of a desperate woman whose movie star looks, fans, opportunities, the studios and their moguls have deserted her.

It is cynical, cruel and grotesque – it opens with a funeral for a chimp and gets darker from there in.

Director Alex Weatherhill shoves this in your face – nothing is sugar- coated – as he shines big studio lights on the downside of fame and fortune.

A call out for lighting designer Ollie Winter – the atmosphere he creates is superb.

The staging keeps all the tropes of gothic noir, shadows, roars of car engines, flickering film reels and plush velvet furniture.

It is all Weatherhill’s vision – the musical direction, stage direction and musical staging. He also conducts the live band which shared the stage with the actors.

Having a live band makes all the difference – music wraps round the audience like a blanket – and the seven-strong ensemble delivers on the big melodies as well as the fabulous 1950s swing.

Sunset Boulevard is on at Scarborough Spa on Friday March 21 at 7.30pm and Saturday March 22 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets only from: https://scbo.littleboxoffice.com/events