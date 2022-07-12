Scarborough's Beach Hut Theatre Company presents 10 script-in-hand plays by local writers

The actors who will be taking part in the rehearsed readings

Working with Script Hut workshop coordinator and Beach Hut Theatre Company’s artistic director Alison Watt, writers have spent the term developing 10 new short plays inspired by the theme of science.

Alison said: “Our writers have created madcap comedies and thrilling dramas ready to electrify you with microchips, the birth of radio, dystopian urban explorers and lovelorn robot makers.

“Not only that, you can also meet some cheekily talkative lab mice too. This is a brave new world where even the vacuum cleaners can be heroes."

As part of Beach Hut’s commitment to developing new writers in the town, the Script Hut Nights: Science Frictions audience can watch the plays and choose to give feedback to each writer if they wish.

This will help the writers to develop their writing skills and script ideas.

Script Hut Nights: Science Frictions is on Saturday July 23 and Saturday July 30 with five different plays each week.

Both performances start at 7.30pm in the theatre – Concert Room – at Scarborough Library i Vernon Road.

Tickets cost £5 per night and will be available on the door.

The plays are directed by Paul Beck, Michelle Watts and Kate Woodward-Hay. John Pattison is musical director.Script Hut Nights have been conceived by Alison Watt, artistic dfirector at Beach Hut Theatre Company.

Alison has written for Soho Theatre, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Hull Truck and EastEnders; she is also an award-winning dramaturge, having won the 2016 Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Olwen Wymark Theatre Encouragement Award.

Writing with John Pattison, associate director and musical director at Beach Hut Theatre Company, they have produced the successful musicals Summer’s Edge, SnOwQuEeN, The Tenants of Wuthering Eyre and t he Curse of the Smuggler’s Run which enjoyed a successful run at Scarborough Market Hall.