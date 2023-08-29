Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre is launching a new theatre company for young people - how to apply

Stephen Joseph Theatre is launching a new theatre company for young people

The Young Company will enjoy weekly classes in theatre-making skills and acting technique, access to support from experienced theatre professionals, complimentary tickets and the opportunity to perform in the the theatre’s Round auditorium.

The first production will be Dennis Kelly’s hard-hitting DNA, the story of group of teenagers who’ve done something bad – really bad – and are panicking and desperately trying to cover it up. It will be performed in the Round in May.

Membership of the Young Company is for 12 months and the Stephen Joseph is looking foryoung theatre makers aged 16 to 25 to audition for the inaugural company which will meet on Wednesday evenings.

Head of creative engagement Rob Salmon said: “We’re really excited to introduce a new young company this year.

“It’s our way of making a key contribution to the creative futures of aspiring young theatre makers in and around Scarborough and it will showcase some of the incredible talent we have around us in North Yorkshire.”

The Young Company is designed for aspiring young theatre makers actively pursuing a career in the performing arts.

"Whether they’re applying for a place in higher education, studying or at the start of their career, it’s the perfect place to grow their knowledge and understanding of a career as a professional theatre maker.

They will deepen awareness of a range of theatre practices through exploring text, making work for a public performance and devising new work that reflects their lived experience.

There are 10 places so that everyone can get the mentoring and support they deserve.

The Saturday Morning Drama Club – Saturday mornings, with three groups – ages five to seven, seven to nine and nine to 11 – will give primary school-age children a place to explore their creativity, grow in confidence and make new friends.

There will be games to play, stories to tell, songs to sing, and there may even be some dressing up. Each group will perform in the Round in an annual Youth Festival, and there will be a sharing every term for friends and family to see what they’ve been up to.

Youth Theatre – Tuesday evenings for ages 11 to 13 and 13 to 15; Wednesday evenings for ages 15 to 18 – is a great way develop knowledge and interest in the performing arts, and learn new creative and life skills.

Each group will work on a range of skills and subjects, using theatre to tell stories, share ideas, and change the world.

Members will also receive a number of free tickets to see shows at the theatre and a discount code to bring a friend.

They will get to audition for the annual Youth Theatre production in the McCarthy auditorium and perform in an annual Youth Festival in the Round.

All three groups run through school term times; reduced fees are available for people experiencing financial difficulty.

There’s also a new Backstage School for children and young people with an interest in offstage arts, technical theatre, or the creative skills used in rehearsal. It will run year round in school holidays.

For children and young people with special or additional needs there’s the brilliant Fuse Youth Theatre.

Groups begin in September.