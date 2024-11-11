Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre reveals its 70th birthday programme

Christmas next year brings Sleeping Beauty to the Stephen Joseph Theatre, created by the same team as last year’s UK Theatre Award-winning Beauty and the Beast and this year’s Aladdin.

Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre has revealed the programme which will celebrate is 70th birthday next year.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It includes adaptations of Shakespeare and a classic novel, the first in-the-round production of Noises Off, the 91st play by the theatre’sdirector emeritus Sir Alan Ayckbourn and a sparkling Christmas show.

The year kicks off with a new adaptation of Love’s Labour’s Lost by Elizabeth Godber and Nick Lane – the pair’s adaptation of The Comedy of Errors last year played to packed houses at both the Stephen Jospeh and at co-producer Shakespeare North Playhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shakespeare’s comedy is brought to life in the 1990s, featuring belting musical numbers in the era of boy bands and Girl Power.

Michael Frayn’s classic farce, Noises Off, is the Stephen Joseph's third show of the year

Directed by Paul Robinson, Love’s Labour’s Lost (more or less) can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday March 27 until Saturday April 19.

It’s followed by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, adapted by award-winning playwright Kate Hamill, in a co-production with the Octagon Theatre Bolton and Theatre by the Lake in Keswick.

It’s at the Stephe Joseph from Thursday July 3 to Saturday July 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to the subject of marriage, headstrong Lizzy Bennet is determined to resist the mounting pressures and expectations from society.

But can she resist love, especially when the infuriatingly intriguing Mr Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?

With sharp humour and sparkling dialogue, the witty stage adaptation brings to life the classic story of love, misunderstandings, and second chances – with plenty of music and dancing.

Directed by the Octagon Theatre Bolton’s artistic director Lotte Wakeham, this is a UK premiere production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Frayn’s classic farce Noises Off is the Stephen Jospeh’s third show of the year, playing from Saturday August 9 to Saturday September 6.

One of the funniest British comedies ever written, it’s a hilarious and heartfelt tribute to the unpredictability of life in the theatre and follows the on and off-stage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce Nothing On.

Across three acts, the audience witnesses the shambolic final rehearsals, a disastrous matinee seen entirely from backstage and a brilliantly catastrophic final performance.

Relishing the challenge of directing the first ever in-the-round production of this comedy masterpiece is the Stephen Joseph’s artistic director Paul Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earth Angel is the 91st play from the Sir Alan Ayckbourn and will be directed by the author.

Gerald recently lost his wife of many years. Amy was the light of his life, almost heaven-sent.

It’s tricky thinking about life without her but he’s trying his best to put a brave face on things, accepting help from fussy neighbours and muddling along as best he can.

Then a mysterious stranger turns up at Amy’s wake. He seems like a nice enough chap, washing the dishes and offering to do a shop for Gerald: but is he all that he appears?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earth Angel runs from Saturday September 13 until Saturday October 11.

Christmas next year brings Sleeping Beauty to the Stephen Joseph, created by the same team as last year’s UK Theatre award-winning Beauty and the Beast and this year’s Aladdin.

Have you ever had one of those dreams? Where you’re running but you can’t get anywhere? Or that one when you’ve got to do a speech but you can’t remember anything?

And you’ve got no trousers on?

What about the dream where you’re a child and you get cursed by a wicked fairy to prick your finger on your 11th Christmas Eve and fall asleep for 100 years? Sleeping Beauty is adapted by Nick Lane from an original story by Charles Perrault.

It runs from Friday November 28 until Sunday December 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next year will also bring two special fundraising events to the venue – on Sunda July14, a celebration of the theatre’s 70th birthday: Circle of Love, the very first play presented at its first home, the Library Theatre, opened on July 14 1955.

In September, the theatre once again will be presenting a weekend-long event celebrating its director Emeritus Alan Ayckbourn.

Actors, Audiences and Ayckbourn will include a rehearsed reading of a previously unheard play by the author, Men, Meals and Me, plus a talk by Alan’s archivist, Simon Murgatroyd, and the chance to hear from some of the renowned writer’s favourite actors – more information on both fundraisers coming soon.

Th Ayckbourn events run from Friday September 26 to Sunday September 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, the theatre’s creative engagement team is preparing for three shows from its youth groups.

The Youth Arts Festival brings together the Stepen Joseph Theatre Drama Club and Youth Theatre to perform Mystery at the Museum on Wednesday February 12 and Saturday February 13.

Things have been going missing at the Museum! The woolly mammoth has wandered off, the Grecian urns are nowhere to be seen and King Tut’s beard is a thing of the past.

Join Detective Davies and his assistant Archie to get to the bottom of it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education, Education, Education – from Tuesday March 11 to Saturday March 15 – is the second production from the Stephen Joseph’s Young Company and is a love letter to schools.

It’s May 1997. Tony Blair has just won the election, Katrina and the Waves have just won Eurovision. Britain is the coolest place in the world.

Three Youth Theatre groups will collaborate on David Wood’s musical adaptation of Edward Lear’s classic poem. The Owl and the Pussycat Went to Sea is a magical adventure for all the family.

It runs from Thursday May 29 to Saturday May 31.

Artistic director of the Stephen Joseph Theatre Paul Robinson, said: “We can’t wait to get started on our programme for 2025 – it’s going to be inspiring, thought-provoking and lots of fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's UK premieres and in-the-round firsts as well as the next instalment of our updated Shakespeares – and, of course, another play from one of the world’s most prolific living playwright.”

Tickets for all the shows – except Love’s Labour’s Lost (more or less) – already on sale) go on general sale from 10am on Wednesday November 20.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com