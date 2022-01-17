Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre reveals its first in-house production for this summer season - here's what it is

Emma Rice's playful production turns Noël Coward’s film inside out, adding joyous musical numbers and physical comedy, while retaining the classic romance of the original

The play, which was turned into a film starring Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard, is a co-production with Octagon Theatre, Bolton, and Theatre by the Lake, Keswick, can be seen at the theatre from Friday July 22 to Saturday August 27

Laura and Alec are married – but not to each other. A chance meeting at a railway station hurls them headlong into a whirlwind romance that threatens to blow both their worlds apart. Will they give in to love’s first rush and risk everything? Has this relationship changed the course of their lives forever?

“Emma Rice has done an outstanding job of turning Coward’s film into a story for today. It’s funny and colourful, brimming with warmth and wit, and whilst still paying heed to the steely moral core of the 1945 screenplay, it asks a question which is just as relevant today: do we risk everything for love?" said Paul.

Brief Encounter can be seen in the Round from Friday July 22 to Saturday August 27. It will then transfer to the Theatre by the Lake in Keswick in September and then to the Octagon Theatre, Bolton, in October.