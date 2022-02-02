Series of plays mark Scarborough's Beach Hut Theatre Company’s 15th birthday - here is the rundown of productions at the town's library for February and March

The audience can watch each play and then choose to give written feedback to the writers if they wish. This will help the writers to develop their writing skills and script ideas

Artistic director at Beach Hut Theatre Company, Alison Watt said, ‘It’s 15 years since we began producing plays in Scarborough, working in the town to develop new writers, actors and directors.

"We have produced more tha 50 new and emerging writers in this time and in our anniversary year we have our largest showcase yet of 16 plays.

"With exciting tales of alien invasions, masked balls and a group of cats planning a great escape, it’s the perfect way to start our celebrations and get the party started."

Four plays will be performed each night on February 12, 19, 26 and March 5. All events are at Scarborough Library Concert Room and start at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £5 per night and will be available on the door. There’s plenty of space for social distancing which will be in place across all performances.

The rehearsed, script in hand short plays are:

Saturday February 12

The Day the Earth Wasn’t Invaded by David A. Banks

The 3Gs of Hogmanay by Elaine Brookes

The New Workplace by Vaughan Walto

Cheers by Neil Arnott

Saturday February 19

Image Scrimmage by Stuart Larner

Party Game by Rosie Larner

The Brexit Party by John Tunaley

Happy Anniversary Darling by Michael O’Sullivan

Saturday February 26

No Battle No Victory by Ben Vickers

Multiverse by Shaun Crocker

The UnMasked Ball by David A. Banks

The Date Escape by Shannon Barker

Saturday March 5

His Way by Jason Mullen

Celebratory Drinks by D. A. Noon

The Lady is a Star by Sue Wilkinson

Housebound by Paul Spencer

The plays are directed by Alison Watt, Kate Woodward-Hay and Paul Beck.