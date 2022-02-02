Series of plays mark Scarborough's Beach Hut Theatre Company’s 15th birthday - here is the rundown of productions at the town's library for February and March
Script Hut Nights return with another showcase of short, rehearsed script-in-hand plays written by local writers and inspired by the theme of celebration this month.
There’s a change to the format this year. For Script Hut Nights: Get the Party Started the audience can watch each play and then choose to give written feedback to the writers if they wish. This will help the writers to develop their writing skills and script ideas.
Artistic director at Beach Hut Theatre Company, Alison Watt said, ‘It’s 15 years since we began producing plays in Scarborough, working in the town to develop new writers, actors and directors.
"We have produced more tha 50 new and emerging writers in this time and in our anniversary year we have our largest showcase yet of 16 plays.
"With exciting tales of alien invasions, masked balls and a group of cats planning a great escape, it’s the perfect way to start our celebrations and get the party started."
Four plays will be performed each night on February 12, 19, 26 and March 5. All events are at Scarborough Library Concert Room and start at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £5 per night and will be available on the door. There’s plenty of space for social distancing which will be in place across all performances.
The rehearsed, script in hand short plays are:
Saturday February 12
The Day the Earth Wasn’t Invaded by David A. Banks
The 3Gs of Hogmanay by Elaine Brookes
The New Workplace by Vaughan Walto
Cheers by Neil Arnott
Saturday February 19
Image Scrimmage by Stuart Larner
Party Game by Rosie Larner
The Brexit Party by John Tunaley
Happy Anniversary Darling by Michael O’Sullivan
Saturday February 26
No Battle No Victory by Ben Vickers
Multiverse by Shaun Crocker
The UnMasked Ball by David A. Banks
The Date Escape by Shannon Barker
Saturday March 5
His Way by Jason Mullen
Celebratory Drinks by D. A. Noon
The Lady is a Star by Sue Wilkinson
Housebound by Paul Spencer
The plays are directed by Alison Watt, Kate Woodward-Hay and Paul Beck.
John Pattison is the musical director.