Seven new visiting shows unveiled and heading for Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Meet Fred is a satire that follows Fred, a puppet fighting for his independence (Credit: Jorge Lizalde)

They are:

Frozen Light: The Ancient Oak of Baldor

Tuesday March 3 and Wednesday March 4

Alfie Moore presents Apocalypse Now

A multi-sensory experience for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities and their companions, exploring a beautiful folk tale of love, loss and the interconnectedness of all things.

Meet Fred

Friday March 13 and Saturday March 14

Ten years, 20plus countries and countless laughs later, Meet Fred is back.

The darkly funny, internationally acclaimed satire follows Fred, a puppet fighting for his independence as his Puppetry Living Allowance is under threat.

A hilariously subversive take on bureaucracy, disability rights and what it means to be human. Contains strong language and puppet nudity.

Doris the Dormouse

Tuesday April 7 and Wednesday April 8

Presented by Clown Space, this is the fable of Doris the Dormouse. She begins to prepare for her first winter alone but the cold is fast approaching.

A show about kindness, change, community and what’s possible with a little help from our friends. A brand new, gentle and heartwarming story filled with big characters, original live folk music and puppetry, for ages three upwards.

The Freshwater Five

Friday May 1

Five fishermen. £53m-worth of cocaine. An ongoing fight for justice.

Playwright Liam Patrick Harrison’s powerful, poignant and poetic debut production asks: innocent fishermen or international drug smugglers?

Deadman is an award-winning working/precarious class-led theatre and film company dedicated to staging contemporary and captivating local narratives for and from Britain's unheard and underserved coastal communities.

Dial 1 for UK

Wednesday May 27

In New Delhi, Uday Kumar (UK) answers panicked calls to the Goldmine Crypto GB Helpline and fantasises about being British himself: visions of a sophisticated new life of affluence, fish and chips and tea with the royals.

Then a chance conversation reveals how he might make it all a reality. A week later, he leaves the call centre forever and boards his first glight to take his place among the English.

What happens next is the subject of Mohit Mathur’s hilarious and poignant one-man play of high hopes humbled in Hounslow.

Daniel Foxx: How Lovely

Saturday May 30

Described by Rolling Stone as ‘utterly hilarious and effortlessly charismatic’, award-winning stand-up Daniel is best known for his viral comedy videos, which are enjoyed by millions of women and gays online.

Alfie Moore: Acopalypse Now

Saturday June 13

The Four Horsemen of Rising Crime, Global Warming, AI and Culture Wars are galloping towards us. Are we on the road to hell? And can we avoid the potholes? ‘Fair Cop’ Alfie has the antidote to the breakdown of law and order, fake news and the price of baked beans.

The new shows go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday November 5.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com