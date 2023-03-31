Strictly Star Johannes Radebe was due to perform at Bridlington Spa this weekend for the opening two nights of his ‘Freedom Unleashed Tour’.

The sold out tour was due to start tonight (Friday March 31) but has now been cancelled, with all ticket holders promised refunds.

On Thursday March 30, at 5:48pm, an announcement from Bridlington Spa was made explaining that the upcoming weekend shows must be cancelled because of recent inspections in the theatre.

Mark Lonsdale, general manager at Bridlington Spa, said: “Following inspections carried out today in the theatre, it is with regret that I have to inform you that the theatre has been closed for repairs to be carried out within the auditorium.

“Unfortunately, this means the shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday have had to be cancelled and while I understand people will be disappointed, the safety of our customers, staff and performers, is our number one priority.

“Box office staff will automatically be contacting customers with tickets for this weekend to offer them a full refund.

“Further inspections are due to take place to assess the extent of the repairs needed and we should know more in the next few days.

“Should we need to cancel further shows, customers will be contacted directly and offered refunds.

“While works to the theatre take place, I’d like to reassure people that the Royal Hall, café and the rest of the public spaces within Bridlington Spa are safe and remains open.”Visit https://www.facebook.com/bridspa or https://www.bridspa.com/ for more information.

