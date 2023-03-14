Gemma Oaten will be on stage in Beauty and the Beast at Bridlington Spa, playing the role of the misguided witch Mauvaise.

The production promises a happy ever after ending as the bullying witch meets her retribution in true pantomime style.

Mark Lonsdale, General Manager at Bridlington Spa, said: “As a local actor we’re delighted that Gemma will be spending Christmas in East Yorkshire, she is instantly recognisable by people from the region, and will bring a touch of Yorkshire humour to the show!

“As well as freezing ticket prices this year, we’re excited to offer customers our panto payment plan.

“Piloted for the first time last year, we recognise that the cost of living crisis can put a strain on families and by allowing them to spread the cost in this innovative way to pay for theatre tickets, it allows them to still enjoy the magic of panto and get into the festive spirit.”

The pantomime will run from December 13, 2023 - January 2, 2024.

Most known as Rachel Breckle from ITV’s Emmerdale or Isla from Coronation Street, Gemma Oaten has appeared in BBC’s Casualty, Holby City, Doctors and BAFTA nominated film ‘Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’.

A champion for raising awareness for mental health, eating disorders and bullying, Gemma is the CEO of her family’s charity, SEED Eating Disorder Support Services.

She is also an ambassador for Anti Bullying Pro and works tirelessly as an ambassador for Prostate Cancer UK.