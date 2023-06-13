Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor on way to Whitby to work with Colebrooke Productions

The British professional Latin and Ballroom dancer will be hosting three workshops during the afternoon including a Burn the Floor Musical Theatre routine.

In 2010 Robin's first season of Strictly Come Dancing Kristina Rihanoff became his professional partner.

Having hosted Kristina Rihanoff at Whitby in 2018, Colebrooke Productions is excited to host Robin this summer.

Principal Chris Colebrooke said: “Our senior ballroom teacher, Rebecca is the one we have to thank for this booking.

"Rebecca has been the sole orchestrator of getting Robin Windsor to come to Whitby, and due to the booking with Colebrooke Productions, we have managed to add an additional day where he teaches the following day at East Whitby Academy.”

Robin will host various sessions including workshops on musical theatre, jive and competitive and professional Cha Cha Cha.

