Summer show Chitty Chitty Bang Bang opens at Scarborough's YMCA

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is on at the YMCA in Scarborough

Director Katie Doubtfire said: “It promises to be an unforgettable experience for theatre enthusiasts of all ages.

"Featuring stunning sets, mesmerizing choreography, and an incredible score filled with timeless tunes, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is set to soar to new heights, igniting the imaginations of young and old alike.”

In a world where dreams take flight, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang introduces the eccentric inventor Caractacus Potts, portrayed by the YMCA Theatre's James Ireland and Eddie Golden.

With his magical knack for creating incredible gadgets, Caractacus breathes life into a mysterious and magical car that can fly and float. When he and his spirited children, Jeremy and Jemima, embark on a remarkable journey in the flying car, they find themselves in a land of fantasy, danger, and unforgettable characters.

Joining the cast are some of the region's most talented performers, all of whom are dedicated to bringing the charm and excitement of this beloved tale to the stage.

Audiences will be enchanted by the delightful Truly Scrumptious, played by the sensational Lottie Grey, and thrilled by the hilarious and menacing Baron Bomburst, portrayed by the incomparable Flint Richards.

Not to mention the unforgettable appearances of the eccentric Grandpa Potts, the ghastly Child Catcher, and a host of colourful characters who will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Caractacus, Truly, Jeremy and Jemima set off for a day at the seaside – they find themselves chased by Baron Bombast’s henchmen who want their flying car. The adventure lands them in a city where children are banned.

"Our production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is the perfect summer treat for families and friends to come together and experience the magic of live theatre," said Katie

“With a creative team dedicated to delivering a first-class theatrical experience, we are excited to take our audience on an unforgettable journey into a world where anything is possible.

"Prepare to be captivated by the heartwarming tale of adventure, laughter, and the power of imagination as our talented cast and crew bring this classic story to life on stage,” she said.

The musical features songs by Richard and Robert Sherman and is based on a book by Ian Fleming. The film version starred Dick Van Dyke, Sally Ann Howes and Lionel Jeffries.

Songs include Truly Scrumptious, POSH, Grow the Roses, M’Old Bamboo, Hushabye Mountain, Toot Sweets and the title song.

The production runs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from now until August 31, daily at 7.30pm.

Swashbuckling summer pantomime The Curse of the Haunted Pirate Ship is on at the YMCA Theatre every Thursday in August, 3, 10, 17, 24 an 31, daily at 2.30pm.