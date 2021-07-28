Summer workshop at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre - they range from circus skills to wizard classes

The Stephen Joseph Theatre has revealed is summer programme for youngsters

Imagine! will offer something for young people of all ages, from wizard schools to creating your own drag act.

Associate director for children and young people Cheryl Govan said: “The Imagine! events will be packed full of fun and magic – plus you’ll learn a whole host of new skills to amaze your families and friends when you get home!”

All of the events will take place in the SJT OutReach Rooms - entrance in Northway - from 10am to 3pm. All sessions are led by qualified SJT OutReach practitioners.

The days are:

Monday August 16: Silly songs and story telling. Make your own musical in a day with Alice Kynman. Age guidance: five to seven.

Tuesday August 17: Circus skills and clowning with Ernest Acquah and Clare Maxwell. Age guidance: five to seven.

Wednesday August 18: Musical theatre. Create and perform your own musical in a day with Alice Kynman. Age guidance: eight to 12.

Thursday August 19: Circus skills and clowning. Juggling, plate spinning, slapstick with Ernest Acquah and Clare Maxwell. Age guidance:eight to 12.

Friday August 20: Bring your family history to life. Create stories and characters from your family’s history with genealogist Alex Briggs. Age guidance: 13 to 15.

Monday August 23: Wizard School. If you love magic potions and spells this for you. A magical, fun day with Alice Kynman. Age guidance: five to seven.

Tuesday August 24: Samba drumming and junk band. Make some cool beats alongside fun and games with Ernest Acquah. Age guidance: five to seven.

Wednesday August 25 : Wizard School. Get your wands and your best spells ready for a magical day with Alice Kynman. Age guidance: eight to 12.

Thursday August 25: Samba drumming and junk band. Make some cool beats alongside fun and games with Ernest Acquah. Age guidance: eight to 12.

Friday August 27: Drag Race Day. Create your own drag character and short performance with Alex Briggs and Gloria Britannia. Age guidance: 16 to 18.

Each day costs £15 per participant. Please bring a packed lunch, snacks and drinks for the day.

To book, please visit www.sjt.uk.com